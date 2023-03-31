The Greenhouse Road Bridge in Wayne Township was reopened to traffic at 5 p.m. Friday.
The township-owned bridge, a culvert-style span that crosses an unnamed tributary to the Beaver River, was closed to all traffic a year ago in May because of its bad condition.
Replacement of the bridge began in January, with the work being done by North Beaver Contracting LLC of New Castle, at a cost of about $160,000.
