A new $50 million treatment plant will begin delivering water to Ellwood City-area residents next week.
Construction on The Pennsylvania American Water plan began in early 2017 and was completed in 2018. Located in New Beaver Borough, the new treatment facility serves approximately 18,000 customers in southern Lawrence and Butler counties and northeastern Beaver County.
“We’re extremely proud of this new investment that ensures our Ellwood Treatment plant customers continue to receive high quality drinking water today – and for years to come,” said Pennsylvania American Water President Jeffrey McIntyre. “The new plant was designed to produce a higher quality of drinking water that will meet, or exceed, all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) standards.”
Customers living in proximity to the new plant in New Beaver Borough will begin receiving water beginning next week. Pennsylvania American Water anticipates the remaining customers receiving water from the new treatment plant in the next few weeks.
The plant replaces one that was constructed in 1909 and had reached the end of its useful life span. The 110-year-old facility had capacity and reliability limitations, while the new plant has increased production capacity, improved reliability and provides enhanced safety for the company’s employees.
"That's great news; we've been anticipating it," Lawrence County Commissioner Bob Del Signore said yesterday. "I'm happy to hear that they're going to be firing it up. That's great. It's going to be helpful for the Ellwood people and also Shenango Township area, where they're putting in all new lines. The timing's great.
"It's unbelievable that we're able to get these companies to spend the money they spend here. We've got the power plant (Hickory Run in North Beaver Township) being built, a new water facility being built. There's a lot happening, but it's sort of hidden. These places are remote, and you don't see them. The power plant, you can see the cranes there, but the water company area, that's sort of a secluded area and you just don't see it that easily. We appreciate their investment in this county, that's for sure.
The new water facility is expandable and its processes scalable to meet the future demands and economic development needs of surrounding communities. The company made significant investments to upgrade local water mains and other system infrastructure to accommodate the new plant and improve reliability and service.
The Connoquenessing Creek is the primary source of supply for the new plant and the Beaver River is the secondary source. These two sources of supply are important redundancies in case of an emergency or river condition impacting water quality and rendering either unavailable for treatment.
The company designed the plant’s treatment process specifically for the water characteristics of the Beaver River and the Connoquenessing Creek to ensure that water quality meets or surpasses regulatory standards.
Reynolds Construction LLC of Orleans, Indiana, was the project’s primary contractor and Pittsburgh-based Mascaro Construction of Pittsburgh as the subcontractor.
“There’s nothing that can replace the local pride that western Pennsylvanians bring to their jobs, and we wanted that dedication on this project," McIntyre said. "Our team and local contractors worked together to provide an economic boost to the region in support of this modern water treatment plant.”
The company and its contractors worked with local labor and suppliers including: Construction and General Laborers Union Local 964; Wampum Hardware; Blank Concrete and Supply of Ellwood City; Amerikohl; Byers Trucking; Castle Builders Supply; and The Copy Shop of New Castle.
The public will have the opportunity to tour the new facility this fall. Customers can also access project information by visiting www.pennsylvaniaamwater.com and clicking the link on the homepage, or visiting Facebook and searching for keyword “Pennsylvania American Water.”
