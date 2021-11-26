A water main break inside New Castle city hall on Friday flooded the building’s basement and forced employees to go home early in the day.
The break occurred in the morning and was still out of control around 2 p.m. when New Castle public works, Graziani Construction Co. and the Pennsylvania American Water Co. crews where pumping the water from the inside to the outside in the back of the building.
A water company spokesman said the water level had risen to 5 feet deep in the basement when crews started pumping it out.
New Castle public works director Brian Heichel said he did not know yet how or when the break would be repaired, adding, “it’s a mess.”
