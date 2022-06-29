The Lawrence County jail officially no longer has a warden.
Instead, it has a superintendent of corrections.
The county salary board at a special meeting Tuesday renamed the title of the warden at the prior recommendation of the county prison board.
Michael J. Mahlmeister, previously interim warden, will assume the new title with a base salary of $85,000, retroactive to Nov. 10 when he was appointed to the top position.
The approval was unanimous by commissioners Morgan Boyd, Dan Vogler and Loretta Spielvogel and county Controller David Prestopine.
Spielvogel, who heads the prison board, said since his appointment, Mahlmeister "has gone above and beyond" at the jail. He has implemented different programs and is involved with bringing inmates from different counties and the state to be housed in the jail, which in turn pays the county for their housing.
The housing of women from another county resulted in $22,000 income for one month, she noted, and the amount would increase if more inmates are added, Spielvogel pointed out, noting the county still has available beds. She also noted Mahlmeister told county officials he would not need a second in command or deputy at the jail. While he's running the jail with the staff he has, she believes his salary is warranted, she said.
Boyd said Mahlmeister has "done just a phenomenal job."
"In all candor, I struggled with the proposed salary," Vogler said. "I believe that in terms of (county government) departments, (Mahlmeister) would become the second highest paid department head."
The public defender is the highest paid at $88,000, Boyd said.
"I factored in that it's a very challenging job," Vogler continued. "I tried to separate the person from the position. The person is a good person, no question about it.
"What is bringing me to voting for this is, we did ask him at a prison board meeting if he intended to ultimately fill a deputy warden position and he said he felt he did not need to do that," Vogler said. "Had he said yes, I would have voted against this proposed salary. But he did say no, which is a cost savings. I'm talking myself into this, is what I'm doing."
Boyd pointed out from a taxpayer cost perspective, the jail is the single largest department under the county umbrella and accounts for almost $7 million of taxpayers money.
"In terms of managing people, it's the largest department with more than 50 employees," he said.
"He's managing a very large budget, a very large staff and a 24/7 operation. If he gets called at 3 in the morning, he's honor-bound to answer that call," Boyd said.
