The fragrance of candles mixed with the aromas of pizza, barbecue, popcorn and other foods was enough to overload the senses Wednesday at the monthly “Wander Ellwood” event in downtown Ellwood City.
People from the southern end of Lawrence County and beyond visited the street-strolling celebration that featured various businesses and merchants setting up tables and stands along Lawrence Avenue in the borough with giveaways, freebies and items for sale.
AgStudio Pro, a photography business at 305 Fifth St., allowed people to step up and have their pictures taken, then the photos could be downloaded on an app to their phones.
The business owner, Athena Gubish, was there with her two sons, Jaxon Gubish, 3, and Brycen Craig, 9. It was only her second time at Wander Ellwood, she said, and she was hoping for a lot of visitors Wednesday night during the event that started at 5 and ended at 8 p.m.
Posies by Patti, a downtown flower shop on at 328 Sixth St. was artfully decorated for fall, with colorful bouquets of large flowers for sale and giant mums for homecoming events. The shop also features an array of candles and other decor. A table outside beckoned visitors with free iced pumpkin cookies and lemonade.
The Leftovers, a duo performing popular music, attracted many visitors to the community plaza, while attendees sat eating their food while listening to tunes. A group of Democratic women gathered there, most of them clad in blue T-shirts, as a campaign statement for their party.
Wander Ellwood will close out the early fall season with its last event, from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 5. But the borough will offer more activities in the town throughout the holiday season.
Some other upcoming fall events in the borough include:
•A fall festival and car cruise, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 along Lawrence Avenue. The event typically attracts crowds of people with nearly 400 cars. The street gets shut down and is filled with vendors, crafters, cars, and entertainment. will offer music, food vendors, dash plaques and goodie bags. Participants should contact the Ellwood City Area Chamber of Commerce at (724) 758-5501 for car registration, details and other information.
•A Chef, Wine and Ale Festival is planned for 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 10 at Shakespeare’s Restaurant and Pub on Route 65, south of Ellwood City. Tickets are $50 and may be ordered online at the chamber at ellwoodcitychamber.org.
•The borough’s annual Halloween parade, a longstanding tradition in Ellwood City, will begin at 3:30 p.m. Oct. 22, with participants meeting at the Holy Redeemer lot at 3 p.m. Anyone wanting to participate in the parade should contact the chamber in advance or visit its web page to fill out a registration form.
