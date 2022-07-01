A Wampum man is sought by police for his reported role in the theft of a Classico Foods truck and a reported business burglary in Wampum.
Shenango Township police charged Robert Eugene Grim, 37, in connection with the theft of a silver Dodge Ram from the parking lot of Classico Foods on Commerce Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of theft and receiving stolen property.
According to a criminal complaint, a driver from a leasing company reported parking the pickup truck in the Classico lot and left the key in the ignition. The driver got into a commercial box truck and drove it to the leasing company garage in Wheatland for maintenance. When he returned it to Classico, the Dodge Ram was missing.
Police reported that surveillance video shows Grim at the driver's side of the truck. He then walked to the front door of Classico Foods with a bike, carrying a backpack. He laid the bicycle down, looked in the front door, then picked up the bicycle and walked toward the side lot near the loading docks then walked back over to the Dodge Ram, the report said. He got into the driver's seat of the truck, sat there for a short time, then started the truck and drove away, the complaint states.
The police identified Grim from Facebook and Pennsylvania Justice Network photos. Grim reportedly works at Almega Plastics, also located on Commerce Avenue. Police learned from a worker there he was scheduled to work until midnight that day, but clocked out around 6:30 p.m., the report said.
The New Castle police department reported receiving an anonymous call around 1:50 a.m. Wednesday from a man who said Robert Grim told him he stole a gray truck that was parked behind the Sussex Apartment building at 308 Highland Ave. The police located the truck and found Grim's bicycle still in the bed and paperwork with Grim's name on it inside the truck.
State police additionally reported charges were pending against Grim for the reported break-in at Americare Management Corp. in Wampum around 11 a.m. Tuesday. He is accused of stealing medication, cash and a debit card, then going to an ATM and withdrawing cash from the account. He reportedly fled from there in a green and silver Chevrolet Silverado that also was reported stolen, police said.
Suspects are to be considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated by a court.
