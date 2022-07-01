New Castle, PA (16103)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 65F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.