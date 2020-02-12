A Wampum man was killed early Wednesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Wayne Township.
Samuel Kelly, 68, was pronounced dead at the scene by Lawrence County Coroner Rich "RJ" Johnson. He was not wearing his seatbelt.
Kelly was traveling East bound on state Route 288 in a Chrysler Voyager, when Dale Fey, 29, of Bessemer crossed the center line in a RAM 1500 striking Kelly's vehicle causing severe damage at 6:19 a.m.
Fey, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to UPMC Jameson for a suspected minor injury.
Fey's car also sustained severe damage rendering it disabled.
Wayne Township Volunteer Fire Department, Ellwood City Police Department, Ellwood City Fire Department, Noga Ambulance and the Lawrence County Coroner responded to the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.