A Wampum man has been cited by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for reportedly trapping a coyote unlawfully.
The commission cited Michael Conti, 40, of 1208 Union Valley Road, in connection with the trapping on Jan. 21. He faces one count of unlawful taking of game. The citation says he was trespassing and using a cable restraint entanglement.
A second citation against Conti is for unlawful acts concerning taking of furbearers. The paperwork states that he was using a trap without the device being marked with a durable identification tag attached.
The third citation states that Conti set a cable restraint where entanglement may occur, which was next to a small live tree.
A fourth citation is for trespassing on private property while the property is posted or fenced against hunting. The document reports that Conti unlawfully entered land without permission to do so, while trapping where the land is posted with signs and purple painted trees.
The posted property is that of Cemex in Wampum.
The cases against him are awaiting a hearing or plea. If found guilty he could face fines totaling more than $1,000.
Suspects are considered to be innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in a court of law.
