Ellwood City American Legion Post 157 is still searching for volunteers to help with the Vietnam Moving Wall exhibit this summer.
The wall will be in the borough Aug. 18 to 22. The replica wall was scheduled to be there two years ago, but was delayed due to the pandemic. The Wall has been touring the country for over 30 years.
“If you want to volunteer for a worthwhile project, this is it,” Post Commander Joe Fisher, a Vietnam era veteran. “If you want to honor loved ones who lost their lives in Vietnam, you don’t have to travel to Washington, D.C. to visit the monument. We are bringing it to you.”
The local post will hold its second organizational meeting at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at the Ellwood City Historical Society Center at 310 5th St.
If you didn’t make the first meeting — many didn’t because of the weather — feel free to attend this one,” Fisher said. “Lots of help is needed to honor our veterans.”
Dom Viccari, a Korean War veteran, former borough manager and former borough councilman, was the original organizer of the effort to bring the wall to Ellwood City, but stepped down due to an illness. Legion memberBob Morabito is now in charge.
Morabito said volunteers are needed who are willing to take on leadership roles for committees, like security, one for arts and crafts with young children while their parents are visiting the wall, tour guides and one with the actual setup of the wall.
“There are eight service people from Ellwood City who were killed in action in Vietnam and whose names are on the wall, including Leslie Sabo, a graduate of Lincoln High School, who earned the medal of honor and was posthumously promoted to sergeant,” Morabito noted.
“He was killed in May of 1970.”
Post adjutant Brandon Fisher, son of the commander, urged people to come out to the meeting to learn about local history and provide a service for the community.
For more information, contact Joe Fisher at (724) 971-8216, or Brandon Fisher at (724) 971-9247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.