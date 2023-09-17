A 17-year-old Volant boy was seriously hurt after hitting a deer with a dirt bike in Washington Township on Friday.
The teen, who police did not identify, lost control of the dirt bike while driving on state Route 956 around 6:50 p.m. and was thrown, state police reported.
He was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Youngstown Hospital.
The teen was wearing a helmet improperly, but it came off when the crash occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.