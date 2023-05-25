A write-in candidate for Volant Borough Council received enough votes during the May 16 primary to appear on the Republican ballot in November.
In doing so, Lynn McCown knocked Mayor Charles Rice, a candidate for a council seat, off the ballot, according to unofficial election results from the Lawrence County voter registration office.
During the primary, McCown received 13 write-in votes. Rice, whose name appeared on the ballot, got 10 votes.
In the Nov. 6 general election, the borough's 96 voters can cast ballots for up to three of the five candidates running for four-year seats. They will include Republican incumbents John Wayne Edwards and John Shaw and McCown, and the Democratic candidates Howard Moss and former councilman Robert McGary.
In the May 16 primary, Edwards received 19 votes to Shaw's 17. Democrats nominated McGary and Moss, both with six votes.
No one is on the ballot for the two-year seat, However, resident Bridget Fry in November is planning to run for that seat in write-in campaign; she can also ask for write-ins for one of the three four-year seats. During the primary, Fry was unsuccessful, falling two votes short of the required 10 write-ins for a four-year seat, according to results.
“I still want what's best for the town and residents, and feel I am able to do that for them,” the home health nurse said.
Rice will continue to serve as mayor.
McCown said Wednesday he's pleased to get on the ballot.
“I think Volant needs some change, and being a resident and new small business owner, I would like to work with both sides to make Volant what it used to be,” said McCown, who by mid-June plans to open the Barking Bank doggy day care at the former Northwest Savings Bank at 850 Main St. in Volant.
If elected in November, McCown said his priority will be to reopen the restrooms. Volant merchants are suing the borough for not opening its public restrooms. For events, vendors purchase portable bathrooms.
The borough recently offered a settlement, which includes leasing the restrooms to an individual or legal entity designated by the merchants. Under the terms of the lease, the merchants would be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the restrooms, including daily cleaning — a service a merchant provided until 2020.
The borough would retain responsibility for other restroom-related expenses, including the utilities. The merchants would not have to pay rent under the proposed lease. The merchants’ assumption of expenses would have been in lieu of rent.
When the borough's Pittsburgh attorney Suzanne Merrick did not hear from the merchants' attorney, Christopher Papa, Merrick filed a motion to cancel a settlement hearing that was set for May 11, and the judge granted it.
Papa said he and Merrick had missed communications, but he and his clients remain available. Papa represents business owners John and Cheryl Geidner, Elaine Barlow, Barbara Retort, Cheryl Babcock, Wendy Morris, Rossanna Ferrazzano, Dana Barr, Michele Loughman and Karen Wensel. They allege they paid the borough for use of the restrooms.
Merrick expects the case will go to trial.
