While much has changed in the 170 years since Westminster College’s 1852 founding, one thing has remained consistent: our commitment to student success and providing a transformative education that is financially accessible and attainable to all people, regardless of race, ethnicity, sex or religion.
Nationally and consistently recognized for its robust academic programming, collaborative learning environment, Westminster College is a private, four-year liberal arts institution offering more than 50 majors and programs of study leading to Bachelor of Arts, Bachelor of Science, Bachelor of Music and Bachelor of Nursing degrees. Westminster undergraduates learn from and collaborate with our award-winning faculty scholars, researchers and industry professionals. Our collaborative learning approach enables students to participate in faculty-mentored research projects, giving them real hands-on experiences. Service learning and internship opportunities also position our students for success beyond graduation.
Whether participating in the innovative Westminster Entrepreneurship Center, honing performance skills within the School of Music or participating in research experiences with our many STEM programs, Westminster’s 11:1 student-to-faculty ratio ensures individualized attention with professors who are dedicated to student success. Each spring, the talents and collaborative work of students and faculty from all disciplines are showcased at the day-long Undergraduate Research and Arts Celebration.
Located one hour north of Pittsburgh in the picturesque town of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, the Westminster College campus encompasses 300 acres, including nearly 100 acres conserved for scientific education and research. A 46-acre Field Station includes a Nature Center, nature trail, a meditation labyrinth and various experimental and conservation areas. Brittain Lake enhances the beauty of the campus and provides a space for students to boat, fish and relax, while also serving as a learning environment for biology and environmental science classes. The College Woods boasts a mature 40-acre beech-maple forest and provides excellent opportunities for ecological studies and recreational walking.
In fall 2021, Westminster unveiled its $11.2 million expansion of the Hoyt Science Center, providing innovation learning spaces for students in STEM-related majors. The 27,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility now houses chemistry and biochemistry departments and features classrooms, offices, ample spaces to encourage student collaboration, and six state-of-the-art research laboratories—including an organic chemistry lab named in memory of the late Dr. H. Dewey DeWitt, professor of chemistry emeritus, who served on Westminster’s faculty from 1956-1993.
The completion of the new wing follows phases one and two of the Hoyt Renovation and Expansion Project, which created Westminster’s nursing and neuroscience facilities and the Dietz Sullivan Lecture Hall, as well as other structural and aesthetic renovations and upgrades to the existing Hoyt structure. The original Hoyt building was constructed in 1974 with an addition built in the 1980s.
The fourth and final phase of the project will address spaces needed for the College’s Center for the Environment and future expanded academic programming, as well as unrenovated areas from the project’s first two stages.
While we are dedicated to developing student minds, we understand in the importance of engaging students outside of the classroom, too. The home of the Westminster Titans, the College features 22 NCAA Division III varsity sports for men and women—and student-athletes make up more than half of the student body. The recently constructed UPMC Sports Complex for soccer and lacrosse and new fields for baseball and softball add to the College’s list of quality athletic facilities. Outside of competitive sports, there are more 80 active student organizations and clubs—as well as a vibrant Greek life with four fraternities and five sororities—providing plenty of opportunities to stay active and engaged on campus. Affiliated with the Presbyterian Church (USA), Westminster’s Office of Faith and Spirituality serves individuals of all faith backgrounds and emphasizes the importance of service to our neighbors. Weekly worship opportunities are available throughout the academic year.
Westminster College is consistently ranked each year as one of the best liberal arts colleges in the nation, while also being recognized as a top performer in social mobility. Our commitment to positioning students for success—regardless of a student’s socioeconomic background—earned us the No. 10 national slot U.S. News’ “Top Performers in Social Mobility” list, which measures how well schools graduate students who receive federal Pell Grants, a form of need-based federal financial aid.
Westminster also claimed a Top 100 ranking on the “Best Liberal Arts Colleges” list in Washington Monthly’s College Guide and Rankings, which rates colleges based on what they do for the country rather than wealth, exclusivity and prestige. Washington Monthly designated Westminster as a “Best Bang for the Buck College” for helping non-wealthy students obtain marketable degrees at affordable prices.
Dedicated to attracting students from a wide range of backgrounds and seeing them through to graduation is a long-standing tradition. In addition to Pell Grants and other need-based and merit scholarships, special programming such as the College’s TRIO Student Support Services (SSS) is also available to make a Westminster education affordable and accessible. Through a $1.3 million grant from the U.S. Department of Education’s Student Support Services, the College provides services and resources to first-generation, income eligible students and students with disabilities to ensure they successfully navigate their college education.
Services and resources provided through the TRIO SSS program include academic tutoring, academic success and wellness coaching to promote classroom achievement and personal wellbeing, support for learning and other disabilities, and career and college mentoring.
Westminster is also a place for those wishing to further their educations. The Westminster College Graduate School has been awarding graduate degrees for more than 75 years, preparing students to become leaders in their professions. Today the Westminster Graduate School offers two degrees—the Master of Education (M.Ed.) and the Master of Business Administration (M.B.A.)—through both online and on campus instruction.
Even after nearly 170 years, we continue to be guided by our mission—to help students develop competencies, commitments and characteristics that distinguish human beings at their best—and endeavor to provide a supportive and transformative educational experience for all students, empowering them to lead successful lives of meaning, integrity, leadership and service to others.
To learn more about Westminster College or to schedule a campus visit day, please visit www.westminster.edu/visit or call 724-946-7100.
