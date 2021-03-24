Visit Lawrence County has announced the 2021 Craft Burger Trail featuring 15 local restaurants all with unique burgers. Participants have one goal, to devour their way through the trail, which also includes a vegetarian version.
Participating restaurants include: 2nd Ward Sanctuary, Breaking Bread Co., Burg Bar, Crane Room Grille, Crooked Tongue Brewing, DiSilvio’s Family Restaurant, Edward’s Restaurant & Lounge, Grill on the Hill, Hill House Restaurant, Hugger Mugger Tasty Recipes, Mike’s Main Street Bar & Grill, Riardo’s Bar & Grill, Smokin’ Dave’s BBQ, Starwood Rib & Steakhouse and Town & Country Bar & Grill.
Some burgers have grilled cheese as the bun while others might include fried egg and bacon. Avocado? Why yes! Want a little bit more? Try the Cliffhanger Challenge with a triple cheeseburger, nine pieces of bacon, a hill of fries and root beer float.
Finish in 10 minutes and it’s free.
Dine in or out at all 15 establishments, order a burger from each, get your passport stamped and be awarded with an official burger trail T-shirt. Can’t finish all 15? Stop in at Visit Lawrence County halfway through to earn a prize.
For more information, contact Visit Lawrence County at (724) 654-8408 or email info@VisitLawrenceCounty.com. Download a passport at VisitLawrenceCounty.com or visit a participating restaurant.
