Weekly gatherings of the New Castle Rotary Club begin like many others.
The Pledge of Allegiance is recited followed by a moment of silence and invocation.
Pretty normal, right?
Next up, however, is something a little more unique.
For anyone who was featured in the newspaper, either with their name in an article or their face in a picture, there’s a few-dollars fine levied, which the sergeant-at-arms collects while patrolling the room. Then Rotarians can pay a “happy dollar” to speak their mind. At a recent meeting, that meant congratulating the Mohawk High School girls basketball team on winning the WPIAL championship over the weekend or offering prayers for people affected by the coronavirus.
After that, the meetings carry on just like most others would. Some housekeeping agenda items are discussed before a guest speaker then provides some wisdom from their field of expertise to the Rotarian members in the audience.
For more than 100 years, members of the Rotary Club have been meeting. The first club was started in Chicago in 1905. By 1913, New Castle had won the 89th charter and begun meeting. At its height, the club had about 100 members. Now, there are around 60.
The group, which meets every Monday at The Confluence, operates under the motto of “service above self.” Members take part in service projects throughout Lawrence County to include things like roadside cleanups, flower planting and work to upkeep parks.
Rotarians pledge to heed to the club’s Four Way Test of: is it true? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?
Members pay dues and partake in a calendar sale, which is how the club raises money for grants and its giving fund. New Castle’s Rotary Club raises about $13,000 too 15,000 a year through its lottery calendars. All of that money is then put back into Lawrence County by donations to groups like the United Way, New Castle YMCA/Diamond Girls, Renova Music Festival, Big Brothers Big Sisters, City Rescue Mission, Cray Youth and Family Services and the Lawrence County Historical Society.
Heather Armstrong is in her first one-year term as club president. She’s been a Rotarian for about nine years and started out at a club in Ghana. She was working for the U.S. government for the U.S. Agency for International Development.
“Rotary is just a really wonderful way to meet people in the community and meet people who are doing things and a way to get involved,” she said. “The contacts and the networking and the friendships that come out of Rotary. That’s my favorite thing about Rotary is just getting to know people.”
Armstrong succeeded Drew McDowell of First Commonwealth Bank as president. Each year, the club president gets to allocate $1,000 or $2,000 toward a project of his or her choice. The two women are from Union Township, so they chose to give money to the Eastbrook Mission Barn to create handicap ramps at homes in the township.
Another project the New Castle club is working with in conjunction with a national project is Crutches 4 Africa to collect crutches, walkers and wheelchairs for people in need in Africa.
Armstrong said one of her favorite things the club does is honoring a local entrepreneur from the area.
“That’s a great chance to really meet people and get to know more people,” Armstrong said.
Recent honorees include Wampum Hardware and the Apple Castle.
One of the long-standing members is Sid Shenkan of Haney’s Comfort Living furniture store in New Castle. He joined the club in 1961. Back then, the club allowed only members from certain classifications -- like retail or furniture stores -- and only permitted two men per classification. Women were not allowed membership until around the mid-1980s.
“It was somewhat prestigious to be in a service club,” Shenkan said. “We did what we do now. We raise money for charity. We do service for the community and all that good stuff.”
Shenkan said his favorite thing about the Rotary, which is part of an international network, is the club’s fight against polio. Since 1979, Rotary’s partnership with Global Polio Eradication Initiative has helped see a 99.9 percent drop in new polio cases while immunizing 2.5 billion children in 122 countries.
“It’s been an excellent experience,” Shenkan said. “It’s just an excellent association with members here in the club is extremely valuable and you make a lot of friends here.”
If someone is interested in becoming a member of the New Castle Rotary Club, they must attend three lunch meetings, complete an application and be nominated by the club’s board of directors by mentoring a Rotarian for membership. For more information, contact Brianne Hrabosky at (724) 698-1503 or brianne.hrabosky@lutheranseniorlife.org for more information.
