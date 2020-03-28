Daisies, daffodils and dahlias — oh my!
No surprisingly, New Castle’s cityscape has changed over the years with the rise and fall of industry, but one family-owned business has remained a staple for five generations.
“It’s developing relationships with your customers, and as a result of that, we have created long-term relationships over the years that have allowed us to sustain all the changes that have taken place in downtown New Castle,” said Mark Kauffman, owner of Butz Flowers for the past 17 years.
HISTORY
Paul Butz opened his first shop on Mercer Street in the 1880s after immigrating to Pennsylvania from Switzerland in 1848.
Butz began growing flowers such as orchids in 1851 out of greenhouses and nurseries he owned on North Croton Avenue called Croton Gardens and Nurseries. When Butz saw the success, he began what would become a multi-generational and multi-decade empire in the flower business.
The business was family-run for 152 years until 2003, when the Butz’s great-grandson Jack Butz died, leaving the business to Kauffman.
“Jack Butz, he was Mr. New Castle,” said Kauffman. “He was one of the most benevolent business men that New Castle’s probably ever known. Very giving, very generous and he was a true philanthropist.”
Kauffman had worked for Weingartner Greenhouse in New Castle as a delivery driver-turned-designer, starting when he was 16 years old and looking for a part-time job after school.
“I had no desire to be in the flower industry,” Kauffman said. “One thing led to another and it evolved into a passion of mine.”
After Kauffman had worked at Weingartner for eight years, Butz contacted him.
“Jack Butz called me up one day and said that he had been observing my work and wanted to talk to me and offered me a job and the future of Butz Flowers as a partner,” Kauffman said.
Kauffman began working for Butz in 1983 and became a partner in the business in 1987.
SURVIVAL
In the almost 170 years Butz that has been open, the store has moved to four locations and has survived such world events as the Civil War, both world wars, The Great Depression and the 2008 recession.
“We’ve been through a lot and survived all of that,” said Kauffman, who calls Butz a destination store.
According to Kauffman, the shop, which is one of oldest flower shops in the country, has been successful because it has been able to transition with changing times. He said most mom-and-pop flower shops closed during the 2008 recession while others failed to grow with advancing technology.
“I think downtown New Castle is in a really good place, I think, if you launch the right kind of business,“ said Kauffman, who noted 60 percent of their business is online. “I think it can be an attraction like Butz Flowers is.”
A long-standing tradition at the shop has always been to give flowers to young girls as they enter.
Kauffman recalls a woman who was given flowers a child now coming into the shop to buy flowers for her daughter’s wedding.
“We’ve developed long-term relationships that have perpetuated from one generation to the next,” Kauffman said.
QUICK FACTS
Over the years, Kauffman has seen his fair share of cards attached to bouquets, but one hurdle seems to happen regularly.
When an order for flowers is made, the person will simply write a message but not sign their name because they assume the recipient will know it is from them.
According to Kauffman, the recipient will then call the store confused about who has sent them flowers.
“That happens all the time,” Kauffman said with a laugh. “‘They’ll know who it’s from,’ and they don’t. I guess that’s pretty funny.”
Since developing relationships with customers is a staple for the success of Butz, Kauffman remembers customers who have stayed loyal to them over the years.
“Someone who’s really well known is Eugene DiCaprio. Everybody knows Eugene DiCaprio,” said Kauffman. “He comes in all the time getting flowers for special occasions.”
With the dozens of fresh and silk flowers Butz has to offer, one flower stands the test of time as the most popular.
“Roses say I love you best,” said Kauffman. “Always has been, always will be.”
After supplying flowers for hundreds of weddings, Kauffman has received requests for some pretty unique flowers. The most rare, though, has been a request for black calla lilies.
“I’ve only had them once that I can recall,” Kauffman said. “They’re from South Africa.”
FUTURE
Kauffman recently opened a second location in Neshannock Township in December 2017. It is the first time in its history that Butz has had two active shops at the same time.
Kauffman said the new shop carries a unique selection of gifts unable to be found anywhere else including and mosaic lamps and wall art containing Swarovski crystals.
