Rianna Lyden was a in a class last semester at Westminster College when a guest speaker gave a presentation to the audience.
The guest speaker, Eric A. Gaber, was looking for new recruits wanting a chance to bring their entrepreneurial dreams to reality through the Westminster Entrepreneurship Center.
From there, Lyden sent an email. Now a few months later, she’s gaining exposure in her very own business venture.
ABOUT THE WEC
Gaber, high-strung and passionate by nature, is the WEC’s point person as the entrepreneur in residence. He’s also a visiting professor at Westminster.
The WEC itself is housed inside the college’s School of Business in a renovated space featuring a board room, classroom space and a lounge area all with inspiration in mind. There are rooms with presses for T-shirts and coffee mugs as well as 3-D printers and flat screen televisions.
Students in the program come from all types of backgrounds and are not just limited to business majors.
“We also break down the barriers,” Gaber said. “A lot of times entrepreneurial is business-centric. Ours is the entire school.”
The students, once in the program, can work through company ideas to fit any of the four entrepreneurial types — running a nonprofit company, working inside a large corporation to create one specific product, the traditional entrepreneur who creates a business from scratch or the very beginning stage of someone who just has an idea.
“Of the 55 students we have this year, only 10 of them have an idea,” Gaber said. “The other 45 just know they want to work for themselves someday and have their own company. That’s also entrepreneurialism.”
SO YOU HAVE AN IDEA?
For students in the program, they can nurture their ideas and, with Gaber’s guidance and business connections, grow their businesses. One of the advantages the WEC holds is that it has a relationship with the regional SCORE program, an alliance of retired and semi-retired executives supporting other business people.
“We’re helping the outside community here with external engagements and mentors,” Gaber said. “We have direct assistance, which is student-centric. We have field opportunities.”
Gaber can also bring students to other opportunities, like “Shark Tank”-style pitch competitions in Pittsburgh where students present their ideas in front of real investors for the chance to get their idea funded.
While Lyden hasn’t been financially backed yet, she is feeling some of the effects from the networking opportunities that correspond with the WEC.
A CHOCOLATE-COVEREDBUSINESS
Coming from a family with deep culinary roots, Lyden’s mother was taught how to cook by her mother and the process has been taught down to her.
“I do come from a line of bakers,” Lyden said.
A junior business administration major with a concentration in marketing and human resources, Lyden started experimenting with the idea of baking for a living when she first got to Westminster.
A 2017 New Castle High School graduate, Lyden went full-speed ahead with the idea of making chocolate-covered strawberries and other baked goods about a year ago.
“One day, I was looking through Pinterest,” she said. “I saw these really decorative chocolate-covered strawberries. I thought nobody around New Castle really does this. I gave it a shot and marketed it on Facebook and Instagram. People were interested in purchasing them.”
The process, she said, was a lot of trial-and-error, which has since been simplified now. After Gaber spoke to her class, she emailed him saying she was interested.
“This is when I had my strawberry business kind of in the making,” Lyden said. “I told him about my work and he offered me an invitation to join the program.”
NEW CUSTOMERS
When the WEC held its symposium Feb. 28, Lyden took advantage and made about 120 decorated chocolate-covered strawberries. More importantly, she also made up some business cards and presented both on her table.
“Ever since then, I’ve been getting new customers,” Lyden said. The WEC, she said, has been helpful just getting her name out.
“It’s been a really good experience,” Lyden said. “I was able to network with people.”
Aside from word-of-mouth marketing, Lyden also has business pages on Facebook (Twisted Treats) and Instagram (@twistedtreatsbyrianna) to promote her products, which also include cakes, cake pops and doughnuts.
“My products are perfect for gifting, celebrating and rewarding,” she said.
When she graduates in December, Lyden is in the process of finding a storefront for her future bakery or getting the necessary licenses to work out of her home. For now, the possibilities are endless.
“I didn’t really see it taking me as far as I am now,” Lyden said. “It was something that I had in the back of my mind.”
