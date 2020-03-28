Grace Beal remembers the happiness.
While it could be recalled as a time of heartbreak, Grace choses to look back on the joy of her baby sister’s brief life.
The smiles Lucy Beal brought to her family and anyone who came into contact with the youngest daughter of Corri Metz and her husband David Beal made an impact on Grace.
So, too, did the care not only Lucy, but the entire family, received at UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh.
It was something Grace wanted to insure others struggling with young family members’ illnesses could experience.
SISTERLY BOND
Although only a second-grader when Lucy succumbed to congenital heart disease at 11 months of age, Grace, now an 18-year-old senior at Neshannock High School, fondly recalls the time they had together.
“She was so strong. Even with everything, she was the happiest baby and got so excited when we were around,” Grace recalled, adding that she only remembers Lucy reacting badly when someone tried feeding her cotton candy.
“She hated it,” Grace laughed. “I vividly remember that.”
Inspired by her memories of Lucy and the time she spent at Children’s, a preteen Grace sought a way to help others in similar circumstances. Through middle school, she donated blankets, organized a collection of books and movies for the hospital library and swam laps with friends to raise funds.
“When Grace first decided she wanted to do something in Lucy’s memory, I was nervous. I didn’t know how it would be perceived. We had only lived here for a couple of years when Lucy passed away, so people didn’t necessarily know us or Lucy’s story well. I kept trying to get her to think of other things to do than raise money, but she was relentless – almost fearless,” Corri recalled. “Grace was so committed to the idea, that there was nothing else we could do but support her.
“When Lucy was in the hospital, I had to spend a lot of time away from Grace and (her younger sister) Eliza. They were only 4 and 6 years old when she was born, so I’m sure it was really confusing and unsettling for them,” Corri continued. “It’s a testament to both of them and the kind of people they are that what they learned from that experience is that they want to give back and help other kids.”
Recalling that while her parents were dealing with Lucy’s needs, Children’s staff members were always available to help her and Eliza, Grace said, “Unless you’ve gone through something like this, you don’t realize how important supportive care is.”
“They made sure we weren’t bored, which was very helpful,” said Eliza, now a 16-year-old sophomore at Neshannock. “But more importantly, they explained to us what was going on in a way we could understand. They kept us in the loop in a way that maybe our parents couldn’t.”
“Even if it was just being willing to play with us,” Grace added, “it made a valuable impact on our lives.”
MAKING AN IMPACT
Similarly, through her volunteerism and leadership, Grace has made an impact on Children’s.
Those early events grew and blossomed into Layups for Lucy, a fundraiser Grace started in 2014, during her seventh-grade basketball season when she asked her coaches if the team could shoot layups after practice and solicit family and friends for donations to Children’s.
L4L soon grew into an event for the entire community held annually around the time of Lucy’s Oct. 24 birthday. L4L now includes a student vs. faculty game, an elementary skills clinic and a free-throw shooting contest in addition to a variety of entertainment for all ages.
In its six-year existence, L4L has raised more than $130,000 for Children’s, according to Grace.
“It’s really astonishing to see what everyone has worked together to do to support Children’s Hospital,” Corri said. “But on a more personal level, it is incredibly meaningful to us as a family to know that Grace introduced an entire town to Lucy. It can be hard to talk publicly about grief or about a child who has died, but because Grace has been so open, Lucy has been able to be present in our family in a way that wouldn’t have happened otherwise.”
OFFERING SUPPORT
It was while Lucy was being cared for at Children’s that the Beal family first met Carol May, manager of the supportive care program at the Pittsburgh pediatric medical facility.
“It’s been an honor and a bit of a blessing to watch Grace grow,” said May, recalling that the elder Beal sisters were featured in a video about sibling grief and loss that was shown for years at Children’s annual memorial event for families.
“It’s not unusual for our families to want to give back, but it is unusual for someone so young to spearhead the effort,” May continued. “That she chose to honor her sister in such a way speaks to who she is.”
May explained that while some funds from L4L go toward Children’s child life program, which arranges activities for patients, the bulk of the proceeds go to supportive care, which provides a comprehensive sibling bereavement program.
Along with sponsoring activities throughout the year, including trips to the Pittsburgh Zoo and Pirates games, the supportive care program operates Camp Wakchazi, a week-long summer bereavement camp for siblings.
“Often these families can’t otherwise afford these types of activities because of the medical costs, but the ultimate goal is for them to know they aren’t the only 7-year-old, or 10-year-old, or 12-year-old whose sibling died,” May said, explaining that the camp allows children to work through their grief using activities like Zen gardening.
Calling the bereavement camp, “the best thing ever,” Grace noted, “They get to meet others who have gone through the same thing and do normal camp things. You can share your story with someone who truly can empathize.”
FUTURE PLANS
Their own shared experiences bonded Grace and Eliza, whom her elder sister calls “my biggest supporter and my best friend.”
As Grace prepares to graduate this spring and leave for college, she’s also readying Eliza to take the helm of L4L aided by Patrick Copple, a close friend and longtime volunteer with the program, their parents and other classmates.
“She’s crazy enough to want to take this over,” joked Grace, who ends every phone call to her sibling with an “I love you.”
“I’m excited, but she’s leaving me big shoes to fill,” said Eliza, whose previous L4L duties having included working behind the scenes, doing paperwork and “helping with different ideas.”
“In the beginning, I didn’t know how to cope,” recalled the younger Beal sister. “I’m glad I now have a way to help other children who are in my situation. Lucy and Layups for Lucy have taught me a lot and made me a better person.”
This year’s L4L event is in the planning stages, with the seventh annual event to take place in late October or early November.
“I’m excited for what the future holds for (Eliza and Patrick) and Layups,” Grace said, explaining that as far as her own future, she plans to study public policy as a pre-law student, possibly going into healthcare or educational law.
“Kids and care are really important to me, and I hope I can make contributions in those areas as a professional,” she explained.
Although she hasn’t made her final college decision, the University of Michigan and Carnegie Mellon University, her parents’ alma mater, are the leading choices. Wherever she studies, Grace also plans to continue to serve others.
“A lot of times the schools try to make us aware of the importance of community service, but I’m a kid, sharing my story with other kids. I think that coming from a peer makes a difference,” Grace said, noting that in a district with about 100 students in each grade, she easily recruited 50 teens for the L4L committee.
“I’ve seen the difference you can make if you’re willing and passionate enough,” she added.
AWARD WINNER
Others have taken notice, too, from Neshannock officials to national scholarship programs.
“We see a lot of great kids here at Neshannock, but Grace truly represents the best and the brightest coming out of American high schools right now,” noted Neshannock principal Luca Passarelli. “What sets her apart is her follow through. She doesn’t just come up with great ideas, she runs with them.”
For her efforts, Grace has received numerous accolades on both the local and national level.
Last year, she was named a national honoree and the top Pennsylvania youth volunteer by the Prudential Spirit of Community Awards, which recognizes outstanding community service. Recently, she was chosen as a Cameron Impact Scholar, acknowledging her among 15 exceptional students nationwide making a difference in their communities and earning her a full tuition scholarship to the school of her choice.
And, earlier this month, Grace was one of 150 graduating high school seniors nationwide selected for the Coca-Cola Scholars Program Scholarship, a $20,000 achievement-based award recognizing the students’ capacity to lead and serve, as well as their commitment to making a significant impact on their schools and communities.
An honor student, Grace plays on Neshannock’s basketball and volleyball teams, tutors, serves as president of student government and Rotary Interact and is a member of Future Business Leaders of America and Peer Leadership.
“But she remains humble,” Passarelli said. “She doesn’t get on a soapbox, ever. Clearly, she’s not doing this for attention and that gets the attention of the other students. I hope my own daughter, who’s 11 years old, will take note of those characteristics.
“When (Grace) walks across that stage at graduation, I know her best is yet to come,” he continued. “But she leaves here having made a significant impact.”
While she humbly accepts the honors and awards, Grace makes it clear that the praise is not hers alone.
“I’m lucky to be surrounded by who I’m surrounded by,” she said, especially noting her sister and parents. “I couldn’t have done this without them. They’ve supported me through everything.
“And, I’m lucky to live in this community, with these friends and classmates. It started so small, I never dreamed it would turn into this,” she continued. “Even people we don’t know have always been willing to help. I think that’s the most special thing, that strangers want to help and learn Lucy’s story.”
It’s the story of what inspires her, as Grace lets her memories of baby sister guide her.
“I’m proud of Lucy’s life and the difference she made,” Grace said. “Grieving is viewed as something negative. What I’ve had the opportunity to do is make it into something positive.
“I hope Lucy would be proud of what we’ve done,” she said, pausing before quietly adding, “I think she would be.”
