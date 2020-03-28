Joe Hernandez wanted custody of his daughter.
And yet, he wasn’t sure how to be a dad.
The courts took care of the first issue, awarding him full custody of his now-18-month-old daughter last year.
As for the second matter, that’s where the Rev. David M. Young Sr. came in.
Since 1998, Young has been the pastor of Prevailing Word World Outreach Center, a congregation he founded and that meets in the former Madonna Church in Union Township. Nowadays, though, he’s also a fatherhood specialist with the UPMC Jameson Children’s Advocacy Center.
As such, he meets either one-on-one or in a 12-week classroom setting with men who, by their own volition or by referral from the courts or a social service agency, are seeking to become better fathers.
“His class is amazing,” Hernandez said. “It’s intense. It teaches you to be a better father, and a better human being in the process.
“One of the reasons I took the class is because I was seeking custody of my daughter, but I was scared. I was willing to do 50-50 in the beginning because I put a limitation on myself that I couldn’t be a full-time dad. But the class taught me I can be.”
Young uses a secular curriculum called 24/7 Dad to teach the men, but adds that there is still a biblical concept at work.
“The Scripture says that as iron sharpens iron so a friend sharpens a friend,” he said. “So the only way a man can be the best he can be is through another man. I use that concept. Men often keep their emotions, their feelings inside. A lot of social workers and caseworkers are females. To get a man into a room and talk to another man that relates to them and can understand them on their own level, you can see the change.”
The 24/7 Dad curriculum covers five major areas: Self-awareness, care of self, fatherhood skills, parenthood skills and relationship skills. In addition, Young emphasizes research that has shown children do better in school and refrain from delinquent activity when their father does more than just bring home a check.
“When they find out that they’re not just a sperm donor,” he said, “that they’re not just a check, that they’re somebody who really is critical in the life of their child, it makes difference.”
Moreover, even though spirituality is not a built-in component of the course, members are aware of Young’s status as a pastor, and if some ask for prayer or direction, he will provide it.
“I’m engaging with men who I’d never engage with,” he said. “Some even come to my church now. Right now, in my caseload, I have 35 men that either come to the group or come one-on-one. I feel like when I sit down with them, the anointing of God touches them, and I can see the change come over them. I’ve seen guys who were almost atheists come in here and say, ‘I believe God’s just been blessing me.’”
Like Hernandez, Prevailing Word Deacon Orlando Buchanan is a 24/7 Dad graduate. He credits the program with breaking a three-generation cycle in his family.
“I’m a father who never raised his kid,” Buchanan said. “I dropped the ball with my kid. Now I’m raising a six-year-old grandson and I have no idea how to raise a kid because of some of the issues I had in my life early on.”
Buchanan, 56, said that his father was not there for him during his childhood, and that he subsequently failed his own son as well.
“Now I’ve got a son who’s a grown man with a son of his own, and he has no idea how to be a father because he didn’t have a father to show him how to be a father.”
Buchanan and his son took Young’s class together. They learned not only how to be better dads, but the program also “helped us to heal between each other because he had a lot of resentment against me.”
As co-pastor of Prevailing Word along with his wife, Diane — “She doesn’t stand behind me; she’s standing right beside me in everything” — Young oversees multiple church-based outreaches in addition to his fatherhood initiative. Journey to Freedom, a drug and alcohol recovery program run by Buchanan, his wife Dameron and Kia Waller, is complemented by a nursing home ministry led by Sam Holmes Sr. and Reatha Gibbs; a summer outreach supervised by Cornell Charles that visits a different public housing project each week with with music, ministry and meals; a small group leadership training program; and a twice-monthly street ministry spearheaded by Craig Smith.
“One of the things I’m most glad of is that our ministry has stayed true to the vision that God gave us, to teach people outside of the four walls of the church,” Young said. “The people have servants’ hearts. They have a love for the community. They want to see people come together.”
Still, the fatherhood program — which has had 22 graduates — may have touched his heart more than any other.
“Man, that would be a great job to have, ministering to men,” Young recalled thinking as the position he now occupies was open at a time when he was looking for another way to serve God.
And after being offered the job: “This is it,” he thought. “This is what I’m supposed to be doing.”
