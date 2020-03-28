One of the most popular teachers in the Neshannock Township School District is an outdoorsman who drives 120 miles to and from work each day to teach high school math and physics.
If that sounds like a few contradictions, then you may be familiar with Ed Frye.
“There are five teachers you’re going to have your senior year,” Frye said when told his name kept popping up on an informal survey on well-liked teachers in the district. “It’s always the ones that you have last that you remember the most.”
“Yes, I teach physics, but there’s more to physics,” Frye said. “Very few of you are going to be physicists or engineers. Everybody’s going to live life. So we’ll talk about things. What you need to do. Decision-making. How to keep a checkbook. These kids don’t know what a checkbook is. You have to know how much money you have.”
Neshannock High School Principal Luca Passarelli said Frye can always be found in the presence of students and has earned a reputation of being trusted, intelligent, rigorous and helpful during his time in the district.
“Mr. Frye requires students to use critical thinking skills,” Passarelli said. “He offers guidance but not answers. He offers support, but assigns the accountability to the student. He does not overuse superlatives, but offers praise when praise is due.”
FROM OHIO
From southern Ohio, Frye studied physics and math at Thiel College in Greenville. He also did some work for the government researching radon in hope of teaching in the military in a naval nuclear reactor program.
Then he was shot and couldn’t pass a physical.
Yes, shot. There was a fight in downtown Greenville during his time at Thiel, and he went to watch.
“Right in Greenville in a Perkins parking lot,” Frye said. Everything in his back broke, his lungs were punctured and he was in the hospital for over a month.
“I couldn’t pass a physical so I became a high school teacher. This district, I call it home. It’s been very good to me the past 30 years.”
Frye started teaching in 1989 fresh out of college after earning degrees in physics and math. He started teaching in West Virginia before finishing out his first year at Knox High School in Shippenville, Clarion County.
“Nine of us were laid off and this job was open and I took it,” Frye said. “I never knew how to say the word ‘Neshannock.’ I’ve been here ever since.”
TEACHING STYLE
His math and physics classes are taught mostly to seniors.
“If you’re taking a physics class in college, you’re basically retaking my class,” Frye said. “In college, it’s going to be easier than the stats that I teach you. I’ve yet to have anybody come back and say they weren’t ready.”
However, he likes to sprinkle in life advice, too, like how to change a tire or money-management advice.
Neshannock High graduate Jimmy Medure, who played four years on the University of Pittsburgh football team, was on his way home when his tire blew out. He called his dad for help, but he wasn’t available. So Medure had to figure it out himself, he told Frye. And he did, because of what he had learned during one of Frye’s classes.
“Luckily my course isn’t a standardized test subject area,” Frye said. “They kind of let me still teach what I think is important. You know, how cars work, how to change an electrical outlet, how to change a light fixture — things that you should know.”
While Frye brings his own perspective to teaching. He teaches at Neshannock, one of the area’s more affluent school districts, and never misses a day on the job despite commuting from his 100-acre Clarion County farm where he feeds livestock and hunts. Typically, he packs an overnight bag in his car and a mattress. If there’s ever an issue, he could sleep in his room. Every day, he’s there by 7 a.m. and when adding in his athletic director duties, he can put in 12 hours a day at the school.
“I spend lots of time here,” said Frye, who coaches cross country and track as well as serving as one of the district’s two athletic directors. “I probably spend more time here than I do at home. I enjoy being with the kids. Neshannock has kind of spoiled me.”
His own children — Julia, 25, Jacob, 24, and Jaclyn, 16, — help him connect with today’s students he encounters in Neshannock hallways.
“I know who Drake is. I know who Wiz is. I like Kid Cudi, myself. Mike Studd I like,” Frye said, naming off some of today’s top hip-hop artists. “And they’re like, oh my God, how do you know that? And I’ll finish a song.”
Frye continued, “Having my own kids about this age makes life a lot easier when I go to talk to these kids. You can see some of the problems that they’re having,”
With more and more technology changing the way classes are taught, Frye has tailored his courses to look like those in college. The due dates are known ahead of time and everything is due by midnight.
“I do have kids who have to take jobs, which is not normal for Neshannock,” Frye said. “The time it’s due is midnight, so you can still go to work, come home and you have to midnight to get it done.”
In the classroom, he’s sarcastic — “Very, very, very sarcastic,” he says — but also willing to go the extra mile to connect with students or get them out of their shell. This year, he was assigned to cover a study hall with middle school students. On the first day when some showed up late, he shocked them by assigning detentions. Some were in tears. He didn’t end up actually giving out the notices, but the students show up on time now.
When another former student — 6-foot-6 and over 300 pounds — called and asked to see Frye, he spoke in front of the class, tears falling from his face after talking about his wife, who has stage-4 cancer.
“He said how much it meant to be able to talk to me,” Frye said, noting the student was on of his first at Neshannock some 30 years ago.
When the former student left, Frye was able to tell his class — sarcasm included — that he makes everyone cry.
LASTING IMPACT
That student who returned to speak likes to drive heavy equipment. That’s a stretch from the stereotypical view of Neshannock.
“Neshannock is known as the ‘cake eaters,’ the snobby people,” Frye said. “For a kid to tell me he wanted to drive heavy equipment, I was like, yeah right. He did not fit in here. He’s a redneck who likes to hunt, likes to fish, which is why I live in Clarion and not here anymore. But he lived out his dream and he’s living his dream. I love hearing stories like that.”
When there is a new student who doesn’t quite fit in yet, they’re often sent to Frye to help them assimilate or break out of their shell.
But how long will he still be at Neshannock?
“I think within five years,” Frye said of his possible retirement date. Frye said there’s a rumor, started by him, that he could leave at the end of next school year when the district’s teachers union contract ends.
For now, he’s still teaching, giving life advice and helping students navigate their way through post-high school life. That includes whether to go to college or steering some students toward trade school and apprenticeships.
But for now?
Frye has to run. It’s almost time for indoor track practice. After that, he’ll head an hour home, eat dinner and be back at the school about 12 hours later.
