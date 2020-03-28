Attempts to revitalize New Castle frequently focus on bolstering its infrastructure.
At least two groups, though, are out to strengthen its people.
These are the New Castle Community YMCA Diamond Girls, and a confederation of folks who have come together under the umbrella of Oneness.
The former is a mentoring group for New Castle Area School District girls that starts in fifth grade and continues through their high school graduation. The latter aims to unify the community by emphasizing the common ground shared by residents of varying races, religions, ethnic backgrounds and philosophies.
Linking both groups is Michele Perelman, who was integral in starting each one.
Perelman insists credit be shared with retired New Castle High teacher Octavia Payne, who co-founded the Diamond Girls, as well as with a host of others without whom neither initiative would succeed.
And indeed, Maria McKee, CEO of the Y, recalled that both Perelman and Payne were influential in the Y’s decision to sponsor the Diamond Girls, a group that originally began as an affiliate of the Girl Scouts.
“When they came to us originally, they had so much passion for the program,” McKee said. “This is our obligation and our work — this is what the Y does — but we also had these two women who were completely passionate about the program they’d already started. It wasn’t like they came to us with a concept. They were committed to carrying it through.”
As for Oneness, committee member Lalita Prabhu share’s Perelman’s belief that many have contributed to its growth, but noted that it was Perelman who planted the seed.
“She came up with the concept and put it out there to the community,” Prabhu said. “The rest of us are trying to flesh it out. We all put in the bricks to build it but Michelle is definitely the one who represents it, who came up with the idea and who we all look to for leadership.”
DIAMOND GIRLS
Key to the Diamond Girls effectiveness are the mentors who come alongside the girls in fifth grade, where the program begins, and stay with them until they graduate. The sophomore girls now enrolled in the program comprise its second group, and most of their mentors were part of the inaugural class as well.
Many who were on that first team, Payne shared, came from a United Way Program called Lazarus in which she’d been enrolled. The class aimed to empower its predominantly African American women membership to become more involved in their community, and required them to work on a project toward that end. Payne’s idea was to start a group to work with minority girls, one she later merged with Perelman’s plan to reach out to all young women.
“When I brought up the idea of working with youth, the ladies followed me into the program with the Diamond Girls,” Payne said.
Mentor Barbara Harper, who formerly had been involved with the Big Brothers Big Sisters group, also embraced the concept.
“I liked the philosophy of what they were doing,” she said. “The philosophy of Big Brothers Big Sisters has having fun, and I’m not saying that’s bad. But the philosophy of Diamond Girls is a learning experience.”
A natural barrier to establishing a mentorship bond with preteen and teen girls, of course, is the age difference, with the divergent challenges and worldviews inherent in separate generations.
Diamond Girl Ka’Mari Moore believes that’s not a difficult hurdle to clear, as the mentors “all have the best interests for us and they want to see us do good … It’s not that hard to bond with them.”
Still, Kenisha Jackson noted that she is “not very good with new people, especially people older than me, because I have a different mindset. But after a while I got used to it and realized that they’re only here to get the best out of me.”
On the other side of the coin, Colleen Chamberlain explained that she has a passion for mentoring and promoting women, enabling them to be self-assured business owners and active members of the community. That’s what attracted the HR director of the Youngstown School District and proprietor of Penny Allenwood Outdoors to the Diamond Girls.
Nonetheless, she said, being a mentor can be challenging.
“I was assigned a mentee with a very different personality than I have,” she said. “That makes it a little more challenging for me. Just being able to draw on a different communication technique so that she and I can have a good mentor-mentee relationship, that’s been my biggest challenge.”
Perelman explained that mentorship can be a learning process for both parties, a fact that she believes further demonstrates the mentors’ passion for the program.
“I think the mentors would tell you they have gotten a lot out of it,” she said. “Some of the girls have different ways of looking at things than maybe our daughters did at the same age, so it’s a good learning process.
“A lot of the women who have become our mentors are parents and grandparents who have that compassion and understanding to bring with them. What we really want is for these girls to grow and to have the opportunity to see what is out there for themselves.”
ONENESS
The Oct. 27, 2018, shooting at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life synagogue, as well as similar tragedies both before and after, made a profound impact on Perelman.
“We’ve got these Diamond Girls that we’re trying to raise and protect,” she recalled thinking. “The dangers of what could happen here are just as great as what could happen anywhere else.”
She began thinking about a “mindset of coming together,” and how that might be accomplished in a community that she labeled as fractioned.
The deciding factor, Perelman said, occurred when the New Castle library brought a community survey to Diamond Girls, asking respondents what they felt were New Castle’s positives and negatives.
“At least three of the girls said that the racism here is intolerable,” she said. “When you hear that, whoever you are, you realize there’s a problem.”
Perelman, though, also had a solution.
She thought back to a group to which she had once belonged that was started by local physician Dr. Chatree Duangnet. Its members — who included people who were Buddhist, Hindu, Jewish, Catholic and Protestant — met once a month to talk about “where we all came together, not the different ways that we walked on our path to talk to God.”
The group’s name: Oneness.
It was a moniker that resonated more than ever with Perelman, and she contacted Dr. Chatree — who now lives in Thailand — to seek his approval to co-opt it for a new effort.
He agreed, and Perelman began to call friends, who called other friends — including Diamond Girls mentors — and they all convened to launch an initiative that held its first community outreach in March 2019. A second event planned for March 29 was postponed because of coronavirus concerns. The event will be recscheduled this fall.
“We set some parameters,” Perelman said, “and the parameters were to look at every person as an integral human being in our lives as a neighbor, a friend. You don’t have to be best friends with people, but you have to acknowledge that we can live here, we can make this a better place.”
Don Kemmerer, CEO of Cray Youth Services, shares the idea.
“I’m all about people getting treated fairly and respecting diversity because I think we have an unbelievably diverse community,” he said. “That’s one of those hidden gems that people don’t talk about but it shows up in our restaurants and lot of other things.
“I know we would welcome to have our kids seen in a different light. We do a lot of community service projects for that reason. When people see our so-called troubled youth or bad kids cleaning the park or doing different things on a regular basis, I would welcome the opportunity to do even more of that through the Oneness program.”
New Castle Area School District Superintendent Debbie DeBlasio also has brought the Oneness concept into her buildings. Not only have students helped with and participated in Oneness events at The Cathedral, they’ve also become part of what DeBlasio called a “social/emotional curriculum.”
“It is teaching children to work to care not only for themselves,” she said, “but to care about the people in their surroundings; to appreciate that everyone has a place in our community and in our schools.”
In kindergarten, DeBlasio said, the program takes the form of “conscious discipline,” or a peace path. “They do ‘I’ messages. ‘I’m sorry if I hurt your feelings. I’m going to try to do this a better way the next time.’
“We have partnerships with Adagio Health, and we go all the way up to dating violence and we’re big time on the use of social media. With all the diversity that’s in New Castle right now, we want to take care of the whole child, and we want to take care of every child.”
Another school program is being planned in the Neshannock Township and Ellwood City school districts, Perelman said. To be executed in a partnership with Pizza Joe’s, the initiative would involve high school Peer Leadership students going into elementary schools and sitting with the students at their lunch tables to engage them in conversation.
“There are always children who come to the lunch table and sit by themselves and no one talks to them,” Perelman said. “This is a way to integrate them,”
Branching outward into the community, Oneness staged a women’s unity dinner in January, and has begun talks to create a similar event for men.
This and other projects require a team of volunteers to execute, but those who do so agree on one thing: none of it would be possible without Perelman.
“The fact that Michele was able to bring the city government together, the county government together, to bring different agencies together and make them aware of it, that was a big piece of it,” DeBlasio said. “We’re all stakeholders. The awareness had become much greater since she’s been involved.”
