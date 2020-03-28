New Castle’s South Side has long been a melting pot of industrial, commercial and residential properties.
The newest edition doesn’t quite fit in — La Mangia could be classified as many of New Castle’s favorite culinary favorites all under one roof. But it’s not as simple as that.
Owner Austin Ayres, the 23-year-old restaurateur and Laurel High School graduate, opened the business at 811 Moravia St. on Nov. 2, 2018, He offers a wide-ranging menu from pizza and wings, specialty food to fit into diabetic and keto diets, a full deli, fresh bread and a bakery.
“We really opened ourselves up to doing more than just the regular stuff, same-old, same-old New Castle stuff that they’re used to,” Ayres said.
FAMILY INFLUENCE
The business is very much a family affair for Ayres, right down to the phone number, which once belonged to his great-aunt. Dishes are named after family members using family recipes. Growing up in a big Italian family also had influence in wanting to start a restaurant. But his family would sometimes stray from the traditional Sunday Italian dinner and make dishes native to Ireland, Germany and even Pakistan.
“We just did all the types of foods growing up,” Ayres said. “That made me want to learn more.”
Ayres originally wanted to be a lawyer during high school then thought about going into medicine.
“I wanted to be someone who helps people,” Ayres said. “Food helps people.”
After graduating from Laurel, Ayres attended Beaver County Community College and then the Pittsburgh Technical Institute. Inside PTI, there’s a satellite school called the American Academy of Culinary Arts.
After graduating with degrees in business and culinary, he opened La Mangia. The name loosely translates to “eat everything” or “eats.” There are about 13 workers, half of which are full-time. Some part-time workers are high school students from the county, while some ingredients are locally produced.
As a boss now, he gets say-so in how his business runs. That means a down-to-earth approach where workers are valued.
“I like to create freedoms to give people. They come up with great dishes,” Ayres said.
EVERYONE’S FAMILY
La Mangia is a young business, but still can count among certain groups as repeat customers. There are regulars for breakfast and lunch, while members of the New Castle fire and police departments are frequent visitors, as are workers across the street from ELLWOOD and the other industrial businesses on Moravia Street.
“We treat every customer like they’re part of our family. We’re personable. We’re friendly. We talk to everybody. We don’t discriminate here. Everyone’s welcome.”
Schools and offices often order from La Mangia, while workers in New Castle will stop through as well. The business, due to its proximity, makes for a logical stopping place after Mass at nearby St. Vitus Church.
Ayres has friends who work at the Holistic Industries medical marijuana grow facility on Industrial Street and stop by frequently. A group of German workers doing work next door at ELLWOOD are also regulars when they are in town. Some, Ayres said, travel all the way from Pittsburgh and other Midwest and West coast states to visit the restaurant.
The restaurant itself is retrofitted into a former deli owned by businessman and developer Angelo Medure and has room to seat 15. That’s something Ayres wants to change. He’s been looking to open up a second location — within the city of New Castle — when he can find a space that will meet all his needs.
The second location, Ayres hopes, will be in the downtown area. He said having a downtown location would bring people to that area and help it be successful.
CAKES, CAKES, CAKES
One of the people with full creative freedom at La Mangia is Heather Heaney. A Union High School graduate, Heaney started making cakes about seven or eight years ago. She didn’t want a basic cake for her daughter’s birthday and didn’t want to spend the money on an elaborate one.
She started making them herself and posting the finished products on Facebook. How she became employed at La Mangia is a little ironic.
“I actually used to stalk their Facebook page until I got a message one day,” Heaney said. “I didn’t think they had any idea who I was until I got a message one day asking if I wanted to work here. I think it was (Ayres’) mom who messaged me.”
Now, Heaney’s creations at La Mangia regularly bring in hundreds of likes, comments and shares on social media.
“They give me the freedom to do literally whatever I want when I come in,” Heaney said. “I don’t have to run anything by them. I just do whatever I want.”
Ayres said he trusts her and that everything she makes is well received and often sells out.
“I personally feel like we’ve changed the cake and cupcake game,” Heaney said.
When a Pittsburgh bus fell into a sinkhole in late October, Ayres and Heaney jumped on the opportunity, which was quickly becoming an internet meme. With some cupcakes made by Heaney and an edible photo of the bus placed on top, the cupcakes became an online sensation. Photos from La Mangia’s Facebook page of the cupcakes were featured on a Los Angeles morning news show and made every Pittsburgh news telecast.
Many of the bakery ideas come from niche pop-culture references and memes. That’s how photos of Cher found their way onto cupcakes for Daylight Saving Time (a play on her hit “If I Could Turn Back Time”). The same happened on Oct. 9, otherwise known as Leif Erikson Day (or Spongebob Squarepants’ second-favorite holiday and a central plot line in a 2000 episode of the cartoon).
“I think that’s why we get a lot of attention on Facebook because it’s mostly people our age on there,” Heaney said. “Memes are so popular and everyone loves memes. People love stuff like that, which is great because we do, too.”
On Halloween, the two dressed as famed and profane chef Gordon Ramsay with Ayres making Heaney into an “idiot sandwich” — a line uttered by Ramsay on “Hell’s Kitchen” and also an internet meme. Ramsay liked the photo on Instagram.
There are other sweets not tied to pop culture. On Valentine’s Day, thousands of strawberries filled the glass display case after being dipped in chocolate.
Cakes are also a favorite from La Mangia. Before starting at La Mangia, it would take Heaney almost a day to make one cake. She’s much faster now with the benefit of a full kitchen.
Cake orders can be filled within about three weeks, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t requests done well in advance. There’s one order in already for a wedding next April. One woman put in a cake order with nothing other than how many servings were needed and that her son liked Nerf guns. Heaney then went to work, putting the cake together on the spot the morning it was picked up. The finished product was a two-tier cake with real Nerf bullets on top.
“Before I started working here, that cake would take me an entire day from when I woke up and I’d stay up late,” Heaney said. “That probably took a total of two hours to do that one. I think that was pretty impressive because it was two tiers. It’s been a lot of practice though to where I can do it that fast.”
Fans of the cakes and cupcakes don’t just belong to the working class or online. The best is when kids come into the shop, sometimes pressing their faces up against the glass display holding all the sweets.
Heaney made a cake of the character Pennywise from Stephen King’s “It,” which returned to theaters in September.
“This little boy comes walking in and he begged his mom for this cake,” Heaney said. “So I was like, Austin, can we just give her this cake? I said if you let us take a picture of you holding this cake and let us post it (on social media), you can have the cake. He was really excited. The kids are the best. They get so excited.”
Sometimes, once a photo of a certain item gets on Facebook or Instagram, it can fly off the shelves quickly.
“Sometimes, it’s within minutes,” Ayres said. “Whenever she makes the cheesecakes.”
For now, Ayres restaurant will continue with just its flagship location. However, the notoriety its received over the last several months doesn’t mean he’s not going to keep pushing the envelope.
“Once I get New Castle’s taste buds changed from the same old same, there’s going to be a lot more different things introduced here,” Ayres said.
