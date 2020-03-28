Times have changed at the Lawrence County Humane Society in recent years.
Drastically, in fact. The humane society 2020 version is filled with warmth, love and hope after transitioning to a no-kill shelter, where a happy staff works and happy dogs and cats await their forever homes.
That was evident on a weekday afternoon when a sweet beagle named Jessie came waltzing into the office, traveling from person to person begging for affection, while a precocious black and white kitten named Cannoli taunted volunteers to play from a nearby kennel.
“We became a no-kill about eight years ago, but we haven’t euthanized for space in about 10 years,” said Lois Winter-McElravy, president of the humane society’s board of directors. “That is something we are proud of.”
Through its affiliation with a number of other local no-kill rescues, the humane society has been able to place dogs and cats at times even when it has been full.
“Things have changed from even 10 years ago,” shelter manager Margie Seelbaugh said. “There is more spay and neuter being done, there are more shelters out there to take animals in ... there are just so many more options than there used to be.
“Years and years ago, the humane society would get 200 to 300 surrenders a month and there were times that euthanasia was the only option,” she added. “Now we get 400 to 500 a year.”
Between 300 to 350 dogs and cats are adopted each year.
WHERE IT STARTED
The humane society was founded in 1953. It was remodeled and an addition built during the 1980s. About 22 dogs and 30 cats are housed there with five paid employees and about 25 volunteers overseeing the animals and the daily operations.
“This is the best staff we’ve ever had,” board member Susan Miller said. “Twenty years ago, there was a public perception of what a humane society was, and it wasn’t necessarily a good one, but I think we’ve changed that.
“And for those that don’t know or maybe heard of things they didn’t like many years ago, please think of supporting us because we are doing such good things.”
The humane society works with numerous local veterinarians, including board member Dr. Joseph Raught of Animal Medical Clinic in New Wilmington. Other clinics that work with the humane society are North Memorial Animal Hospital in New Wilmington, Dr. Randolyn J. Carr in New Castle, Marcia Margolis at Eastbrook Animal Health Services, Alpine Trail Vet Clinic in Slippery Rock and Middle Road Animal Clinic in Glenshaw, where local animal control officer Wendi Weigand works as a veterinary technician.
Weigand is a key figure for the humane society, investigating animal abuse cases throughout the county, an unpaid position, along with her involvement in spay/neuter clinics.
“Wendi is amazing,” Seelbaugh said. “What a lot of people don’t understand is that Wendi or anyone else on our staff can’t just walk up onto someone’s property and take a dog. We have to follow channels.
“That is probably one of the biggest misconceptions about who we are and what we do and what Wendi does,” she added. “People see a dog tied to a box and they call, which is what we want them to do. But we can’t just go and get it. It’s a process.”
WORKING WITH THE PUBLIC
One of the reasons the humane society is designated no-kill is because it does not have an open-door policy. Drop-offs are not permitted — the shelter is monitored by cameras — although staff never knows when it will come in and find a box of puppies or kittens by those who just ignore the rules.
“We’ve found them soaked in a box in the pouring rain,” Seelbaugh said. “Please don’t just drop them off, call us and we’ll do our best to work with you. We cannot take in every stray dog or cat that is out there. If we do not have room, we will give you food and try to get you on a waiting list elsewhere. For the cats, we can refer you, although often you do have to wait for an open space.
“We get a lot of tough cases brought to us,” she added. “Many of those surrendered have health issues, some major ones, or severe aggressiveness.”
The humane society works with other rescues such as Animal Friends of Pittsburgh, the Anna Shelter in Erie and Paws Across Pittsburgh to help lighten the load when an influx of animals comes in.
Local spay/neuter clinics also are available to help control the cat population, and the humane society partners with PetSmart in New Castle and Boardman to get more cats adopted. State law mandates that every animal that comes through the shelter be spayed or neutered.
Another misconception, according to Seelbaugh, is that the humane society shies away from taking in pit bulls and other bully breeds.
“Pit bulls are some of the nicest dogs,” she said as a pretty white pit bull named Tootsie, a resident since August 2019, bounded happily into the office with a volunteer, clamoring for attention. “It has nothing to do with the breed.”
THE NEW SHELTER
Winter-McElravy has been a humane society volunteer for 42 years and has been instrumental in procuring a plot of land near its current location at 628 Pearson Mill Road to build a new shelter. The site is across from Flaherty Field at the corner of Cascade Street and Pearson Mill. The humane society bought the 221/2 acres outright in late 2018.
“It’s going to be a few years before we are ready to go with this, but getting the land was a huge step,” Winter-McElravy said. “We’ve got to do some fundraisers and we are pursuing some grants.”
The humane society holds numerous fundraisers over the year, but its big one is its “Homeless to Home” pasta dinner, basket raffle and bake sale, which helps cover medical costs for the year. The fifth annual event, which was set for May at the Cascade Park Dance Hall, has been postponed due to coronavirus. It will be rescheduled. Wags and Whiskers Bingo is another big event, while “Austin’s Play Yard,” an outside area for dogs, was built with proceeds from the annual Austin Amabile Memorial Bike Run that benefits the humane society and Club Pet Adoption in Transfer each August.
LOSING BRINK
With the joy of adoptions — between 300 and 350 a year — also comes the sadness of not being able to save a sickly or abused dog or cat. Sometimes that becomes personal.
The staff was devastated in late January when Brink, who had served as office cat for three years, died of old age.
“He would eat our lunches, especially if we turned our backs or walked out of the room,” Seelbaugh said. “He could be grumpy but we all loved him dearly.
“We tried to find him a home,” she added. “We had a few people come to look at him and he would either hide or hiss at them. We figured out eventually that he was telling us he already had a home.”
COMPASSION FATIGUE
As Seelbaugh noted, some days become overwhelming and staff has to take some time away from the shelter.
“We leave in tears almost daily,” she said. “Compassion fatigue is very real. Sometimes we need to get away from it and regroup.
“But the joy of helping an animal and getting it from what is often a bad situation into a forever home ... there is nothing that compares.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.