Science has become cool again in the Union Area School District, which has incorporated its STEAM curriculum into classroom lessons, after-school clubs and family fun nights.
“We really believe in creating a 21st century learner — critical thinking skills, collaboration, teamwork,” Superintendent Michael Ross said. “We believe STEAM fields are the wave of the future.”
STEAM — which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math — became a staple in Union’s curriculum in 2014.
The district has worked to incorporate STEAM into every student’s learning experience, culminating in STEAM Week.
“All of them (activities) seem pretty fun,” Bella Cameron, an eighth-grader, said of the week of hands-on activities to get kids excited about learning. “This was the one I was the most excited about, though.”
One of the many activities offered during the week was called “elephant toothpaste.” The experiment creates a foam-like substance from the decomposition of hydrogen peroxide using potassium iodide or yeast mixed with warm water as a catalyst.
Alyssa Trocci, a seventh- and eighth-grade science teacher, taught the lesson to groups of students throughout the first day of STEAM Week.
“We’ve been working with chemical reactions in eighth grade, so we were just doing a real hands-on lab with actual chemical reactions and talking about catalysts and how everything works,” Trocci said.
Although both grades did the same experiment, the seventh-grade class got more of an introductory lesson on chemical reactions while eighth-grade had more of an understanding of the chemical process.
“In eighth grade, I’m going to be asking them (questions), and they’re going to be telling me what it is,” Trocci said.
After both classes got to do their own smaller chemical reactions, Trocci used a variation of the experiment to show how using slightly different chemicals will affect the outcome of the experiment.
“Let’s make some predictions because good scientists always make predictions,” Trocci said.
One student predicted more foam would be created depending on the percentage of the hydrogen peroxide, while another said the foam would be created more slowly using hydrogen peroxide with a lower percentage.
When Trocci was ready to add the hydrogen peroxide as the experiment’s catalyst, the students excitedly counted down from three.
When the “toothpaste” began to flow, it was met with fascination from the crowd as it grew larger than the graduated cylinder and began to spill into the bucket it was placed in.
“I like the experiments because I think they’re fun,” said Mia Preuhs, a seventh grader.
“Experiments like this I like because (it’s) hands-on things that you can do.”
“Yeah, so you’re not just learning something or writing notes,” added Addie Nogay, a seventh grader.
After the experiment had concluded, students learned how different concentrations of hydrogen peroxide affect how rapidly the reaction happens.
“(We learned) that when certain chemicals mix it can make a big reaction,” said Preuhs.
While other schools typically have STEM programs, Union incorporates art as well. One of the other activities during the week was pendulum painting, which combined art and physics of forces of motion and gravity.
To conclude the week, Ross heads an egg drop event for which students build contraptions to prevent an egg from cracking while the superintendent drops it from a high point.
According to Ross, he cracked all of the eggs except for two students.
The district’s first family STEAM night was Feb. 25 and featured activities for parents to get involved in their children’s education by participating in hands-on learning. According to Ross, upwards of 400 students and their families attended the event.
Almost every month the district’s school board awards a Pride and Promise Award to the person or group of people who make the community great. In January, the district’s robotics team was awarded the honor and given sweatshirts with the team’s logo as a token of the board’s appreciation.
“You’re a major source of pride,” Ross said during the school board’s meeting. “We brag about you all the time.”
Although in the beginning only a few students were participating, the club now boasts upwards of 30 members comprised of equal parts of boys and girls.
“I think we’ve made a concerted effort to expand STEAM experiences for kids here for many reasons,” Ross said. “We hope it just generates an interest in these fields for kids.”
Also offered is a robotics elective class.
“We built these airplanes out of this like really thin wood and it’s to supposed to fly really far,” said Nogay, who is also a member of the robotics team.
Ross noted the team has won multiple titles locally at Grove City College and has been invited to compete regionally in North Dakota.
