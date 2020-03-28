David Barensfeld’s family has been growing since 1910, and it’s looking to expand again.
It’s not his blood relatives. It’s the family-owned Ellwood Group, a confederation of 10 divisions and 25 steel-related manufacturing facilities with about 2,100 employees, including more than 700 at four plants and a corporate office in Lawrence County.
Barensfeld’s grandfather and great-uncle started the tradition in 1910 when they purchased the Ellwood City steam hammer where they had been working until the company closed it and moved out of town. Now known as Ellwood City Forge, the company functioned on its own until 1985 when Barensfeld — then president and CEO, now retired and chairman of the board — bought a portion of the former Mesta Machine plant on Moravia Street in New Castle. The plant was cleared out and fitted with new equipment to produce the steel that the Ellwood Forge needed and which had become hard to procure at a time when steelmakers were shuttering plants around the country.
Selling extra steel from that plant -- Ellwood Quality Steels -- generated profits that enabled the company to continue expanding. The Ellwood Group now has businesses not only around western Pennsylvania and eastern Ohio, but also in Illinois, Michigan, Texas and even Canada.
In Lawrence County, plants include New Castle’s Ellwood Quality Steels, Ellwood Mill Products and North American Forgemasters — home to the continent’s largest open die forging press and supplier to the U.S. Navy — as well as Ellwood City Forge in Ellwood.
Expansion continued in 2019 with Ellwood Quality Steels creating a 110,000-square-foot, $60 million dollar remelt facility that takes large ingots from the parent facility -- already “the best and cleanest in the world,” Barensfeld said -- and refines them into “an even cleaner, more unified steel structure, which is what’s required for aircraft applications.”
“We started up six months ago,” Barensfeld said, “and it’s a big success. We are completely booked up and we’re ordering more furnaces.”
The company will be growing again this year with a $75 million investment at Ellwood Engineered Castings in Hubbard, Ohio. “We’re going to be starting up an aluminum melting facility,” Barensfeld said. “We’re going to diversify into aluminum because there is an increased demand for it.”
But infrastructure isn’t the only area in which the Ellwood Group is looking to grow. It also needs workers, and it’s looking to local high schools for help.
“We would like to see more young people thinking about working in factories,” Barensfeld said. “We feel that is undervalued on the part of some guidance counselors and parents.”
Not every student is cut out for college, he noted, and those that do go sometimes end up with degrees accompanied by little demand and a lot of debt.
“They might still be very intelligent, productive and goal-oriented, and that’s the kind of employees we want,” Barensfeld said. “The average blue collar pay for our employees here in New Castle is upwards of $70,000. We want to get that word out and to get these young people studying electronics and other STEM topics, engineering topics and machining.
“We want them to know that they can have a good-paying job with good benefits -- medical and retirement benefits -- and not have to take on hundreds of thousands of dollars of debt.”
Barensfeld noted that the Ellwood Group consistently reinvests profits to ensure that it has the best equipment and processes to compete in a world market. “So we need people who have studied programming and electronics to operate that.”
Barensfeld applauded the efforts of the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center, adding that “we want the school districts to support them and their curriculum; make it even more technical, more engineering.”
He also gave a shout-out to Linda Jaworski Rapone and the Lawrence County School-to-Work program, a joint effort of local schools and businesses that gets students out to plants for a first-hand look at potential careers. That includes the annual Engineering Day at Ellwood Quality Steels, during which students receive an engineering problem to solve, mentoring from actual engineers and a tour of the EQS plant.
Moreover, Ellwood Quality Steels and Ellwood City Forge have partnered with School-to-Work on the Edge Factor, a database of jobs available locally across all businesses.
“It gives the kids a chance to get a peek into what it’s like working in a particular field,” said Casey Macioge, senior communications specialist for The Ellwood Group. “The high school kids can see what a real job is instead of just having to imagine what it might be, and what they need to do to prepare in high school to step right out and get a job here in Lawrence County.”
The bottom line, Barensfeld said, is that “we do big, technical things right here in New Castle and we need people who want to take part in that. We need young people who want to learn those skills and want an employer who’s got a stake in the business for the long run.”
The latter issue, Barensfeld said, is covered by the family aspect of The Ellwood Group, which has served the business well for 110 years.
“That’s why we’re still here, because we live here,” he said. “We are not a pension fund in New York City. This is our life, and we like it like that and the family shareholders like that, and they want it to continue like that.
“We think of ourselves more as a stakeholder company than a shareholder company. And our stakeholders are not just our shareholders, but our customers, our employees and the communities where we operate. We think that is a more stable basis for business in the long run.”
Wall Street pension and equity funds, Barensfeld said, need to maximize their cash each quarter and can’t afford to look 10 or 20 years down the road.
“But we can do that as a family,” he said. “We know that there will be ups and downs, and we are used to reinvesting most of our profit back into business -- good years and bad years. We still have a good return, but that’s a perspective you can take as a family that you can’t really take if you’re employed as a financial manager of other people’s money.”
Moreover, Barensfeld said, The Ellwood Group makes every effort to treat its employees like family as well. That has enabled the business to work without having to deal with trade unions, a situation he said has been key to its success and longevity.
“The trouble with a trade union is that it puts management and the workforce on opposite sides of the table,” he said. “Instead of working together to meet the tough competition from overseas, every couple of years, they’re fighting with each other.
“Our job as managers is to make a union unnecessary. That means paying people competitively, giving them a chance to advance with training and provide good benefits for their family, medical and retirement. But mostly, it’s dignity and respect, and treating people fairly. We’ve had the good fortune over the years to be able to keep that going, and I would identify that as a critical success factor.”
Put the product, the job opportunities, the long-term viability and the family atmosphere all together and it comes down to one thing, according to Macioge.
“We do meaningful work here,” he said. “People tend to forget that sometimes because the message for so many years was the gloom and doom of the Rust Belt.
“But here we’re still making things that are protecting our country. We’re making things that are keeping good jobs in the area.”
