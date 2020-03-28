The New Castle Running Club has had such an impact on one of its former and original runners that he’ll be heading to college with a track and cross country scholarship.
Anthony Litrenta, now 17, joined the running club when he was in fourth grade because his best friend’s dad, Jeff Shaftic, was the coach. He had never run before, but the experiences in the club in those earlier years sparked his passion for the sport.
As Litrenta advanced into junior high, he joined the cross country team, then continued running through high school. He also played baseball and basketball, “but running was the best sport for me,” he said.
Last year, New Castle’s cross country team won a WPIAL championship, and Litrenta was one of its shining stars.
Now a high school senior with a 4.0 grade point average, Litrenta recently learned that he has received a running scholarship to Duquesne University, where he plans to pursue a major in business finance in the fall while furthering his abilities in competitive running. While he had academic scholarship offers from other schools, none were runner scholarships, he said.
Litrenta attributes his growth in the sport to the New Castle Running Club.
The club was initiated by city police chief Bobby Salem, who first gathered grade-schoolers together about nine years ago to teach them fundamentals of running.
The club sprouted from the city police department’s Police Leading Active Youth organization, which gives youngsters in the community a chance to become involved in various athletics and other activities, Salem explained. New Castle cross country coaches, Shaftic and Susan Harlan, helped Salem in organizing the club,targeting boys and girls in grades 4 through 6.
As younger children expressed an interest in joining, the age limit was lowered to include third graders, too, Salem said. He pointed out that some of the younger children are beating the older ones in the races.
“It was meant to be a feeder to the cross country team, as a way to get younger children interested in running,” he explained, because from seventh grade on, the serious student runners who stay with it become involved in junior high cross country or track.
Salem, Shaftic and Harlan oversaw the club its first year, then the city police department took it over in its second year, around 2015, with the city police station as its meeting place. The group, which starts conditioning and running in June, usually attracts 20 to 40 or more children each year, Salem said.
The chief heads up the program, with help from Lynda Pitzer, a running enthusiast who wanted to help. Several city police officers also go out on their own personal time to help the beginning runners, Salem pointed out.
Typically, the club members will run a mile to a 1 1/2-mile course through the downtown New Castle, or at Taggart Stadium.
“It’s meant to be a fun thing,” Salem said. “We’ve gotten all positive reactions. People beep their horns downtown and wave and the kids love that.”
When Litrenta first joined the running club, he valued that he was meeting a lot of people and making friends.
“It was a friendly, family-like environment,” he said. He stayed in the club for three years until he outgrew it, then he advanced into junior high cross country. He claims he really started to excel in the sport in ninth grade, and became a first-slot competitor, one of the best on the team, by the time he was in 11th and 12th grades.
“I learned more about running in the club and in junior high,” he said. “Then when I got to high school, it was about developing yourself.”
He credited the program’s coaches for his advancement.
“The coaches are definitely the only reason why I’m in this position I’m in now,” he said. Those include Shaftic, Salem and Harlan, he said.
The running club typically participates in three or four big runs a year, Salem explained. They typically include the Children’s Advocacy Center race in Neshannock Township, and the Sharpsville Blue Devil Invitational at Buhl Park in Mercer County. They typically finish the year at a race in Erie, where traditionally, the runners have been treated to a day at Waldemeer Park afterward.
Their local runs have been at Flaherty Field, and they condition at The Rack fitness center on Dushane Street before heading across the street to run the track at Taggart Stadium, Salem said. Pat Minenok, director of the Rack, puts them through exercise drills before they start running.
“We do relays, play games and do different things to keep it fun for them,” Salem said.
He explained that the youngest club members are new at running.
“They have to learn what getting in shape means, and that they’re going to get tired and that it’s OK to get tired,” he said.
The facilitators teach the proper mechanics of running, the importance of staying hydrated “and everything else that goes into it,” said Salem, whose own children once were part of the club.
“We want it to be fun for them,” he said. “We’re not out to break records or win races, and we don’t care what their skill levels are at all.”
The police department, using all drug forfeiture money from drug arrests to pay the entry fees in their races, provides T-shirts and bags for the members, but they buy their own running shoes.
“Part of our forfeiture money is to fund youth outreach,” he explained, “to reach kids at young ages with positive role models. Any funds we spend for our youth program come from the forfeiture fund.”
“They’re encouraged to have proper running shoes,” he said, noting that some have shown up wearing Converse high-tops, which are not conducive to the sport.
As the students become older and get into cross country, they realize the benefit from running in their younger years, Salem said, pointing out that several running club members were on the New Castle High School cross country team that won the WPIAL championship in October.
Since the club was formed, other townships have followed suit in their communities, and now Neshannock, Shenango and Wilmington all have their own running clubs.
Salem said the PLAY program started in 2012 and included basketball, softball, lock-ins at the New Castle Community Y and ice skating at the downtown holiday rink. It also includes an adventures club with such activities as hiking and fishing, he said.
“We wanted to reach all of the kids, not just the ones in athletics,” he said.
Litrenta said his advice to any grade-schoolers who might like to run is to join the club.
“You never know what it’s going to turn out to be,” he said. “The most valuable thing is what you learn about yourself as a person.”
