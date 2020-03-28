David Dauer had a problem.
Nine years ago, Dauer and his wife started a career with Kynect, a provider of electric and cell phone services. It wasn’t long before business was booming.
“Then we flat-lined,” he said. “I had become rather pigheaded about it because we had skyrocketed so fast. Then, on New Year’s Eve 2018, my wife and I were talking about the fact that we had flat-lined. We said, ‘Maybe we should get back to the basics and turn this back over to the Lord like we were in the beginning, instead of it all being about us.
“When we did that, things just exploded again and have continued to explode as long as we keep the focus on the Lord.”
Dauer shared his story in response to a discussion of Proverbs 16:3 — “Commit to the Lord in whatever you do and he will establish your plans” — at a recent meeting of the Christian Business Partners. The New Castle chapter of the faith-based business networking group is just six months old, a spawn of an initiative launched 12 years ago in Southern California and brought to western Pennsylvania by Alex Giannetti, a Cranberry Township resident and West Coast transplant.
According the CBP web site, its mission is to “build God’s kingdom, His Church, by giving and receiving business from each other through member referrals in a Christ-centered environment of relationship and trust.”
“We’re all business people and everyone wants to get referrals; that’s why you go to a business networking meeting,” said Giannetti, a ReMax realtor. “But what people miss out on is the importance of having a connection with others that is genuine and real.
“When I refer a business to someone, and I can give a name and contact for someone that I know — I know their heart, I know where they stand, I know that they’re going to put God above their business, that they’re going to treat you the right way — then that’s who I give you.”
COAST TO COAST
Doug Wilson, a southern California pastor and real estate agent, founded Christian Business Partners in 2008 during a nationwide downturn in the market.
“He ended up meeting with a bunch of men, they would meet every Monday morning and just pray for each other and their businesses,” Giannetti explained.
The initiative grew and as it did, more chapters were launched to accommodate members who were driving significant distances in order to attend meetings.
Giannetti — living at the time in Chino Hills, California — became aware of a group through a friend’s Facebook post and decided to check it out. He recalled walking into his first meeting at a Denny’s restaurant and instantly having second thoughts.
“When I walked in, there were three people sitting in the room,” he said. “I just wanted to turn around and leave, but they all were staring at me, so I sat down, thinking, ‘This is going to be painful.’
“They went through the meeting and my feeling afterwards was, ‘This is cool. This is kinda awesome. It’s too bad there aren’t more people here.’ Then I thought, ‘Well, I’m not going to tell anyone about it yet, but I’m going to come back next week.’”
He did, and not only became increasingly involved with the chapter, but also ended up as its president within a few months.
Then his wife landed a job in Pittsburgh, and the couple relocated there. Giannetti searched for a faith-based networking group in the area and, finding none, resolved “I guess I’ve got to do this.”
He received permission from Wilson to use the Christian Business Partners name and format, and founded the CBP’s first non-California chapter in Wexford in 2014. Among those who became a part of group were Bryan and Diane Warner, who lived in Cranberry at the time. The couple now lives in Hermitage, and Bryan is not only the pastor of Wayside Emmanuel Church in Neshannock Township, but also the president of the CBP New Castle chapter.
“I’d been talking to them ever since they moved about someday having a CBP in the area,” Giannetti said. “Then this opportunity arose and they jumped at the chance to lead it.”
There are now seven western Pennsylvania CBP chapters — New Castle, Butler, Gibsonia, Wexford, Mount Nebo, Castle Shannon and Washington — joining the 16 in California. Plans are in the works to launch an eighth Keystone State chapter in the Oakmont/Fox Chapel/Aspinwall area.
FAITH HIERARCHY
In addition to segments that allow members to make presentations about their businesses and offer referrals to one another, each Christian Business Partners meeting includes a time of education, ministry and encouragement.
“We should be serving others with what we’re doing,” Bryan Warner noted, “with what God’s blessed us with, our gifts and our talents, to go out and serve him.”
Referencing Matthew 20:28 — in which Jesus says that “the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve” — LaDawn VanKirk of Kynect observed that “God’s business is people. When we get more involved with what’s important to God, he gets more involved with what’s important to us.”
Mary Kay cosmetics representative Claudia Swanik cited the faith of her company’s founder, Mary Kay Ash, who once declared that “No matter how busy you are, you must take time to make the other person feel important.”
“It’s not about you, it’s about the person in front of you,” Swanik said. “Mary Kay Ash always said that you put God first, then family, then career. When you do that, you will have success.”
During a discussion of James 1:3, which notes that “the testing of your faith develops perseverance,” Giannetti encouraged his fellow members by reflecting on his wife’s career.
“Some of the absolute struggles and turmoils that she’s gone through in her job have put her in an amazing position today where opportunity abounds,” he said. “I want to give a word of encouragement. If you’re in that place right now, God is refining you, he is sharpening you.”
GOAL TO GROW
As regional director of Christian Business Partners, Giannetti strives not only to ensure that each chapter adheres to the organization’s format and beliefs, but also to spread the word about the network.
“We’re not well known, we’re not out spending money on advertising. That’s not what we’re about,” he said. “We don’t charge people who come to our meetings. We just want them to go out and reflect Jesus in the way they operate their business.”
Right now, the main source of information is the network’s website, cbp316.com, which provides details about the organization’s mission, goals, beliefs and meetings, in addition to a list of chapters and their membership.
And although the main goal is to grow the faith and businesses of CBP members, Giannetti eventually would like to see a directory that would be available to the public.
“That would be the long-term goal for Christian Business Partners,” he said. “I would love for us to somehow be able to be known. People have Angie’s List and some of these other sites. I would love for us to have some kind of (identity) so that people say, ‘Oh, I need a plumber. Let me go to Christian Business Partners and see if there’s a Christian plumber that I can call.’ “
There may be some who would look on such an undertaking as a ploy to reference God in order to drum up business. And indeed, Swanik said, Mary Kay Ash once was asked if she was just using God through her declarations of faith.
“She said, ‘I hope not,’” Swanik said. “ ‘I hope instead that God is using me.’”
