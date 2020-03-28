Home is where the heart is.
Happily for Dr. Elizabeth Piccione, it’s also where the hearts are.
The cardiologist and New Castle native is not only vice president of medical affairs for UPMC Jameson, but also the regional director of the UPMC Heart and Vascular Institute, which has a clinic inside Jameson. She couldn’t be more pleased about being able to practice in New Castle, where she began her medical career in 2003.
“My family is here,” she said. “Both my mother’s and father’s families are here. My grandparents were here. My cousins are all here. I have felt blessed to be able to do what I do, and I think that there’s a definite need in our area.
“Having been born and raised here and having lived through a time when New Castle was a place you wanted to leave, being asked, ‘Why would you practice here?’ was sort of an inspiration to say ‘Why not?’ There are sick people here, and these are the people who shaped me and who I grew up with and there’s a huge need.”
Piccione earned her undergraduate degree at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in New York, then completed her medical training at the University of Pittsburgh and Allegheny General Hospital. She returned to New Castle in 2003 to start her practice at a time when Jameson was still an independent community hospital.
In 2011, she was lured away by UPMC, and set up an office in Hermitage while also working at Magee Womens Hospital.
She concedes that at a time when community hospitals across the country were struggling and, in many instances, closing, “I was very afraid that the hospital (Jameson) would not survive.” Thus, when she was offered a chance to help right the ship, she jumped at it.
NO LONGER ‘DRIVING PAST’
That opportunity came in 2015, she said, when Jameson merged with UPMC.
“My division director at the time called me and said, ‘You know UPMC now and you’re the only one who knows Jameson, because you worked there. Would you consider going back?’
“And I said, ‘Sure. It’s a wonderful opportunity to help to serve the people I grew up with.’”
Piccione believes UPMC has rallied Jameson to become “a place where people are driving to, instead of driving past.”
“When the merger was sealed,” she added, “UPMC agreed to spend $70 million over 10 years. We have spent over $70 million in three years.”
The cash infusion, Piccione said, enabled Jameson to bring in state-of-the art medical equipment and processes; relocate and upgrade its school of nursing (“Within UPMC, there are only two nursing schools, and there are nursing shortages everywhere”); and see the addition of a local HIllman Cancer Center.
That, in turn, has increased Jameson’s ability to recruit physicians.
Still, Piccione, who participates in those recruitment efforts, cites more than just UPMC’s demonstrated commitment when she’s wooing doctors for Jameson.
“I think that in Lawrence County we get down on ourselves a lot, that if anything were good, it can’t possibly be here,” she said. “I tell people all the time, ‘Honestly, there aren’t that many women cardiologists. I could work almost anywhere I wanted. I choose to work here.’
“I care about our community, and I think that we’re very lucky to have a community. I see this all the time, something bad happens to somebody or they get bad news, and there’s people they know and even people they don’t know rallying around them and helping them to get through it. Nobody’s alone here. That’s because we do have a community, and a lot of places don’t have that. I think that’s kind of special and important.”
A ‘VULNERABLE POPULATION’
Tending to health needs in New Castle, though, means dealing with the demographics of an older and ethnically rich population.
“Our demographic tends to be older, and the longer you’re blessed to live, the more pathology and illnesses you will develop,” Piccione said. “There is a lot of illness and sickness in what I would call a very vulnerable population. Older people are not only much more likely to get illnesses, but to get sicker from them.
“Heart disease is the most common condition in both men and women and the leading cause of mortality for both. So the longer people live, the more likely they are to have to see us. So it’s certainly a community that needs you; they don’t come to you because they necessarily want a wellness visit. They need doctors, they have very real conditions.”
What often happens in elderly populations, she added, is that “they get take-out dinners or they buy frozen dinners – there’s a lot of salt. When you mix kidney, heart issues with salt, that can cause a lot of problems. So a lot of it is educating people on what to do and what to have.”
The situation can be similar with the ethnic diversity of the New Castle area, which revels in a variety of Old Country taste treats that aren’t necessarily heart healthy.
“One of the things that we always try to drive home is just do things in moderation,” Piccione said. “So I have a talk with people about pasta. There’s nothing wrong with pasta, it’s a good food. We probably should not eat it five days out of the week. So let’s pick a day, let’s use that as our day.
“I tell my patients, you can eat anything, even wings, pizza, whatever it is, you can eat that once a month.”
Still, human nature, Piccione allowed, can be difficult to change. The same goes for deeply rooted notions that are slow to respond to new realities. Locally, that can include the opinion that top-notch healthcare is something you have to leave the county to get.
Piccione sees that changing, but adds that there is still work to do.
“My patients know me well enough that if they need advance care in Pittsburgh, I will be the first one to send them,” she said. “But care elsewhere is not always better care.
“We had to win back and prove to this community that we are able to practice high quality and consistent, safe medicine. When you do things in an evidence-based best practice — this is how we treat people, this is the treatment they do in Pittsburgh and we’re following along with that — your community will look at you in a different light. We’re not there yet, but I do think that the community realizes that this is not the same hospital it was before we joined the UPMC system.”
One thing’s for sure – Piccione is sold.
“I’ve always been proud,” she said. “I’m not embarrassed about where I practice or where I’m from. This community did a lot for me. I choose to work here, for a variety of reasons.
“I think people in the community start to see that people aren’t here because they have to be.”
