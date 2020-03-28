There is no doubt in Garrett Farah’s mind that Ralph Blundo changed his life.
“I loved playing for him, but where he really impacted my life was that he never forgot about me after I graduated,” Farah said. “When college fell through, I was pretty much lost and just sitting at home not sure what to do from there. Coach would keep in touch and check in, pretty often, actually. He asked me what I wanted to do with my life and I told him I wanted to play basketball. Finally he said, ‘if you’re serious, Garrett, I’ll make a phone call. But I have to know that you’re serious.’
“Without him, it’s tough to tell where I would be right now,” Farah added. “Either sitting at home or working. Definitely not in college.”
Farah graduated from New Castle in 2017 and was a key member of the Red Hurricane’s successful football and basketball teams, winning a WPIAL Class 4A title in basketball under Blundo his senior season.
He had an offer to attend Kent State as a package deal for football with fellow New Castle star and friend Geno Stone. However, when Stone changed his mind and committed to Iowa — which Farah supported — he says his opportunity to join the team as a preferred walk-on went by the wayside.
He did enroll for a semester but came home.
“I was just sitting at home wondering what to do next,” Farah said. “I was lost. Totally lost.”
Enter Blundo, who, after several intense conversations with Farah, made a call last spring to Chatham University basketball coach David Richards, a New Castle High graduate who had played on ‘Canes teams of the late-2000s, on which Blundo served as an assistant.
Blundo said knowing that Farah was sitting at home with no direction was weighing on him.
“He’s a good kid, but was struggling,” Blundo said. “We sat down one night in the gym and I told him, ‘if you stay here and you don’t leave, we don’t have to guess how this ends.’ “
Richards said he felt right away that he wanted Farah to come aboard.
“We graduated seven seniors and wanted to bring in guys that had the winning pedigree and we felt that Garrett was a great piece to the puzzle for us,” Richards said. “He is an extremely hard worker and loves to win. He’s just a great kid. We needed leadership and he provided that for us.
“And when Ralph Blundo puts his support behind someone,” he added, “that’s all you need to know.”
Farah started the first seven games for Chatham before suffering an ankle injury, but returned to the starting lineup for the Presidents’ Athletic Conference tournament. He averaged 7.6 points per game and is excelling academically.
“He has undergone a complete redirection of his life,” Blundo said. “All I did was make a phone call. The rest was on him.”
There have been a lot of phone calls made by Blundo on behalf of players or former players in his 10 years as New Castle coach. In addition to his stellar record, he has won six WPIAL championships and a state championship and regularly places players in college.
But while Blundo says he loves what he does, he admits to feeling pressure to maintain the success year after year. When his team lost in the WPIAL Class 4A semifinals this season to end a string of three straight district crowns, he shouldered the disappointment that he knows was felt by fans. He has become a bit of a cult hero in New Castle, entering the court to cries of “Ralphie!” that continue during the game. Everyone, it seems, wants everyone else to think they know Ralphie.
So how is it to be Ralphie Blundo?
“I’m honored at the thought, but I’m just me,” he said. “We have galvanized our community by the joy we’ve been able to create during the long winters during tough times for our city and I want to be able to give people that joy.
“Times are tough around here and I know there are expectations. The pressure we put on ourselves as a coaching staff at times is high. I know I personally hate to let people down.”
And as he tries to meet expectations, Blundo says he also has to maintain a standard for his team.
“No matter what, we need to fall in line with the principles of our program,” he said. “Sometimes we are winning and I’m happy. Sometimes we are not winning but I am happy because our kids are doing things right. I try really hard not to focus on outcomes. But I’m human and I’m not always that good at that because, of course, we all want to win. My goal is for my team to meet its potential and do the right thing and if that means sometimes we win 12 or 14 games, then we have to accept it.”
Blundo said he realized very quickly when he took the New Castle job that the blessing would sometimes be tempered by the pressure.
“It’s a special thing to be the head coach at New Castle, but there is pretty big responsibility that comes with it,” he said. “We are bridging gaps with race and religion and politics to create a togetherness. That’s why our fans are so special and the best in the WPIAL.”
Blundo often has to spread himself thin between his job as an assistant principal at New Castle and spending time with his wife, the former Katie Elder, a one-time star athlete in her own right at Avonworth High School, and their four children, who range in age from 16 to 10.
“I really try to have good balance in my life, but I’m simply not great at it,” he said.
“I’m not a person who can skimp on time with my team. I am so lucky to have a great staff, but if they’re somewhere during the offseason, I feel that I should be there, too. But when I’m going in so many different directions, someone is going to get the short end of it and I know sometimes it’s my own children.
“I’ve always felt like I could be a better father and a better husband and sometimes it really nags at me,” Blundo added. “But they tell me they love this life and they’d be lost without basketball, so for now, I have to go with that. During the offseason, especially in the summer, I try to make sure that I just spend time with them, take several vacations and just disconnect from everything else.”
So at age 47, is Blundo getting burned out?
“I take a look at it every year and I’ll do the same this year,” he said. “I ask myself, is my family in a good place, is our program in a good place, am I in a good place with this high-stress job? If there is a time when the answer is no, then I will know what I have to do.
“I will never make the decision right when the season ends, I make sure I wait until the emotions wear off a bit,” Blundo added.
“You never have a feeling of peace when you coach. Even if things are going great today, you just don’t know if everything is going to be great tomorrow. I do this because I enjoy watching kids grow and become men and apply some of the principles that they’ve learned to their lives. But I’m a worrier and I’m always worrying about what could go wrong, probably more than I need to.
“I worry about the moral compass that our athletes need to have and I’m constantly making sure that we have it.”
Blundo says he enjoys the season, but also looks forward to the offseason.
“I’m 47, but I feel really old right now,” he said. “I’m tired. People think I’m young, but I’ve been doing this since I started coaching at George Junior (Republic) when I was 25.
“The summertime and spending time with my kids makes me feel young again. Then, as long as I decide to continue on, we start all over again.
“It’s a tough job, a tiring job,” Blundo added, “but I know how lucky I am to be the head basketball coach at New Castle High.”
