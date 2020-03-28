Rosemary Markowitz went to work with a turkey on her head.
A volunteer cashier in the Hostess Shop at UPMC Jameson, she’s also been spotted with a dancing broom, wearing a tutu and sporting curled-toe elf shoes.
For Markowitz, who’s volunteered for 13 years at the hospital, holiday costumes and accessories are a way to bring joy to those who may be at Jameson for less than joyful reasons.
“You never know what a person is going through, especially when they’re here,” Markowitz said. “If I can get them to smile with my outfits, then it’s worth it.”
After retiring from Penn Power where she worked in customer service, Markowitz was talked into volunteering at Jameson by her church choir director and friend, Marge Weyrick.
“I got drafted, but I love it,” Markowitz said, recalling that Weyrick told her it would only be about eight hours of her time each month.
She’s gone well above that, having logged 4,063 volunteer hours as of mid-January according to Joni Murray, manager of community relations and volunteer services at Jameson and UPMC Horizon.
In addition to her cashier duties, Markowitz helps out with the Jameson Junior Guild’s bazaar and “wherever I’m needed.”
“She adjusts to any scenario we put her in,” noted Cyndee Adamo, volunteer coordinator at Jameson.
For her efforts, Markowitz was recognized four years ago with a Jameson CARE Award. CARE stands for Care, Attitude, Respect and Excellence, and Markowitz was singled out for her attitude.
“She’s got a wonderful attitude toward life. She brightens everyone’s day. She really goes above and beyond. I mean, she had a turkey on her head,” said Adamo as Markowitz revealed that the Thanksgiving season hat flapped its wings and played music.
While Markowitz said she decorated her cubicle at Penn Power, the holiday ensembles truly took off after she began volunteering.
She purchased holiday-themed tops in the Hostess Shop, but didn’t stop there. Embellishments, such as stockings, glasses and hats came from dollar stores.
Over the years, her outfits outgrew the closet and are now housed in a spare room of the home she shares with her husband, Jerry. Also contributing finds from time to time are her three children and six grandchildren, including a granddaughter enrolled in nursing school at Jameson who quickly learned everyone knew her grandma as “Mrs. Santa.”
“She’s always got the staff smiling, and she brightens the day for those visiting the hospital. They could have a loved one upstairs dying but just for a moment, they can smile,” Adamo said. “She’s a breathe of fresh air, taking their stress away, even if it’s only for a few minutes. What she does comes from her heart.”
Approximately 130 volunteers help at Jameson, according to Adamo, explaining that there are two types of volunteers, those who, like Markowitz, are members of the Jameson Junior Guild and work in the Hostess Shop and others who perform varied duties including staffing the information desk, helping with check-in kiosks and working in other hospital departments.
“It’s been a rewarding experience. I’ve met all kinds of people I would never meet if I just sat home,” Markowitz said.
“A lot of the other volunteers are widowed. They’ve formed a camaraderie, have a lunch group and go to the movies. If they weren’t volunteering, they’d be sitting at home being miserable,” Adamo said.
“But I fear once this generation is gone, we’ll lose all of our volunteers,” Adamo said of her core group largely made up of retirees. “They are people who gave more than they ever took. But, at the same time, I realize that anymore it takes two incomes to support a household.”
