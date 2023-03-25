Playthings Etc. Family Toy and Hobby Store, is the premier toy store of western Pennsylvania.
Its gleaming stealth-shaped structure is filled with awesome toys for every age and interest.
Visitors have been coming from far and wide to shop their one-of-a-kind selection.
The Shingleton and DiFrischia families have been on a mission for over 17 years to encourage families to play together.
They invite customers to stop in to see the latest in their hand-selected merchandise and to try out many of the unique toys.
In warm months, you can even play with some interactive outdoor toys.
The store’s inventory includes a variety of radio-controlled vehicles, rockets, science kits, craft kits, building sets, games, puzzles, skill toys, plush, books, light-up items, golf discs, infant items, sleds and so much more.
The owners also enjoy stocking the latest trends in toys. Right now some trends are Stuntz Legos, mushroom themed items, The Chameleon Game, Tapple, miniatures and plush woodland animals like frogs, mice, or squirrels..
Playthings Etc. has come to be known for its Summer Treasure Hunt.
Every June, for the past eight years, dozens of store gift cards were hidden in public places. Riddles were then posted on Facebook and in the store for families to solve and find the treasure.
So far, hundreds of gift cards have been found by ambitious families!
Playthings Etc. is also known for its yearly birthday party in October.
Among the activities, the party features a birthday cake for each year in business.
This past October, there were 17 different delicious cakes for 17 years of operation. Every customer had their choice of cake that day.
The Playthings Etc. family invites everyone to come to the “Spaceship Store” and play.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday with additional hours during the holiday season.
Watch for announcements about other store events, including the Summer Treasure Hunt and October birthday party. The family thanks you for shopping local.
