Do you qualify? All applicants must meet the following general requirements in order to qualify for an oral …

Are you just graduating from school or thinking about your future? Become a union construction electrician.

You’ll have a guaranteed wage scale health insurance for yourself and your family continuing education & training throughout your career job placement at the very start of your apprenticeship.

As a union construction electrician, you’ll have opportunities to earn a living wage, gain a professional skill, and become a highly qualified, highly trained union construction electrician.

The Western Central Pennsylvania Electricians’ Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee serves western central Pennsylvania’s Beaver, Lawrence, Mercer and Crawford counties.

Apprenticeship with WCPA EJATC means you begin earning and learning right away. Once accepted into our program, your education is a combination of classroom and on-the-job experience.

True apprenticeship training consists of two components. One element is classroom instruction, conducted at our Training Center.

The other element is on-the-job training, provided by local electrical contractors of IBEW Local 712.

Classes are generally held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. two nights a week. There will be some Saturday classes, depending on your current year of apprenticeship.

As you progress through the apprenticeship program, you will earn scheduled pay raises. Even after you complete the apprenticeship program, you’ll receive annual pay increases throughout your career in accordance with a collective bargaining agreement in which you’ll be working under. All apprentices complete our five-year apprenticeship program, which covers the entire spectrum of residential, commercial, and industrial electrical installations.

Upon passing and successful completion of the fifth year in the classroom and completing 8000 hours of OJT, you will be granted journeyman wireman status. This means you’ll be awarded IBEW journeyman papers and a Pennsylvania State certificate. Your certification means you will be a certified electrician capable of performing all aspects of the electrical field. Plus, your Journeyman Wireman status is recognized in every IBEW local in the United States and Canada.

Further, apprentices will graduate debt-free and have no college loans to repay. There may be a nominal fee for books, work clothing and tuition which vary by market.

EARN WHILE YOU LEARN

Apprenticeship with the WCPA EJATC is a unique opportunity to “Earn-While-You-Learn”, acquiring the skills needed to become a professional electrician in the electrical construction industry.

Job placement begins at the very start of your electrical apprenticeship.

That’s because we partner with signatory electrical contractors throughout central Pennsylvania who hire our apprentices and journeyman wireman exclusively.

Apprentices get paid starting in the first week of their training, and accrue both wages and benefits for the life of their career.

Our apprentices start out earning $18 an hour, plus benefits, while our journeyman wireman are making $42 an hour. The apprenticeship includes blended learning through hands-on instruction, teacher taught classes, and digital media.

Ours is a world-class electrical training program producing the safest, most productive and best trained Union Construction Electricians in the world.

AN IN-DEMAND CAREER

As demand for professional and quality electrical work increases in the central Pennsylvania area, so too will the opportunity for you to find great jobs right here at home.

Overall growth of the construction industry requires more work from union construction electricians in:

•Areas of commercial, residential and industrial electrical installations

•Aternative power generation, such as solar and wind, whereby electricians will be needed to build and link these alternative power sources to homes and power grids.

•EV charging stations are also in demand as electrical vehicles grow in today’s automotive market.

•Right here in Beaver, electricians are needed for work at the Shell Chemicals Cracker Plant.