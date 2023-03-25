New Castle native and resident James Bailey followed his dreams of making nice things nicer.
He has a blended family with four daughters and two sons who push him to be the man he is today.
Bailey was not always the man he is, but worked hard to become the loving son, brother, father, husband, “Pop Pop” and business owner that he has achieved. Bailey has always had a passion to make things be the greatest they can be and slowly found he loved cars.
During the process of becoming a rehabilitated version of himself, he decided to research the auto detailing business. As he researched, he became more and more intrigued with the details and the hard work that comes with the before and after of the detail. Once Bailey came home from prison, he was ready for the life he always knew he deserved and dreamed of. He married his loving and supportive wife, reconnected with his family and decided to start building his business.
He found a school that was the most suitable for him, called Detail King, and got his diploma as quickly as he could. He then began practicing daily on family cars to perfect his craft to make sure he was the best of the best. He found the perfect spot to open his business front on Taylor Street and made it into what it is today, which is not only his business front, but he also took his business on the road and became a mobile detailer as well.
Like in any business, Bailey has had his ups and downs but continued to persevere through it all. He showed not only himself but many others that dreams can really come true, and they happen in God’s timing.
His whole life Bailey had always wanted things very fast and was never truly patient with himself, until now. He knew that to be successful with his detail business he would have to be patience, resilient, and honest through this process, once he did that the sky has been the limit. Three years later, Bailey now has a successful detailing and storage business that is growing daily. He has built a team that not only wants to grow in business but also in mindset.
Bailey has set many examples for young people and has shown all people that change is possible. He strives on loyalty, greatness, and truth to build his company and it shows daily in his work ethic and product.
Bailey continues to grow his knowledge and skill by practicing daily, researching, and asking questions. Like mentioned before Bailey has always had a dream of making nice things even nicer, and now we can all agree that he does just that.
He uses his detailing business to be a vessel to many to show life can change after mistakes, and that dreams really do come true when you take the time to perfect them.
