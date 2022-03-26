We can’t make it to every game that our friends and family play in. Thanks to livestream broadcasting we can make up for that.
Wolverine broadcasting
Ellwood City Lincoln High has the broadcasting team of Thad “Thad the Dad” Sturgeon and Brad Windhorst who started out in 2016. Windhorst started as a broadcaster after college when he picked up a minor in coaching and began keeping statistics for Ellwood City during the football season and continued to build off of that.
“When I started doing the football stats that year they said, ‘You’re going to get a teaching job in the area, so why not come back,’ and it kept building,” Windhorst said. “In 2016 I was watching ESPN who does all those high school football intro games. I was like, ‘This is kind of cool to watch two high schools playing against each other.’ That triggered ‘We should do something in Ellwood for 2016.’”
Windhorst started out with his first ever smartphone and placed it sideways on a tripod. There was no audio and the feed went to Windhorst’s Facebook account. His mother Jane worked the camera.
In 2017 the Ellwood City broadcasting experiment got a voice in the form of Sturgeon.
“I found out that Brad was doing this and I didn’t know Brad but I knew his family for a long time,” Sturgeon said. “We got together and I said, ‘Hey would you like someone to talk?’ I have no broadcasting or schooling. I’m a dairy farmer but I had a son who was on the football team. We thought we’d give it a try and did a scrimmage game. We just pretended that we were broadcasting with a dummy mic and halfway through Brad turned and said, ‘I think this could work.’”
The evolution of the Wolverines’ broadcasting went from a phone on a tripod to a lot of equipment, programs for the livestreaming, social media pages, the addition of Dakota Marshall who works the camera and a website — www.ecwolverines.com.
“We do cover all 15 sports that Ellwood recognizes during the fall,” Windhorst said. “We show up to the golf course, we take pictures, we did the tennis courts, cross country. We do wrestling and the big one coming up is baseball and softball. We have all the contacts of every single Ellwood coach and there’s no questions asked. All of them, in every single sport, have been helpful.”
The livestream archive for Ellwood City’s broadcasting team has currently amassed more than 167,000 views. During livestreams, the team tries to advertise with businesses in the community and county and in return they ask for a donation to any of the booster organizations of their choice.
When COVID-19 made the world hit the brakes, it did the opposite for the Ellwood City broadcasting team.
“Curt (Agostinelli) and the school board contacted me and he said ‘Hey, we need to have a meeting real quick,’” Windhorst said.
“They said, ‘Listen, we are going to be limiting the access to the gyms, to the football stadiums, so we do need livestream. We need you full-time,’ and they pulled us for every varsity livestream.”
Sturgeon had to go through two personal events in his life this 2021-2022 Ellwood City season to get back to being a voice on the broadcast.
In the third week of the football season, Sturgeon suffered a stroke and made it back to the broadcasting team for Ellwood City’s homecoming game against Freedom. The Friday after Thanksgiving, Sturgeon had to undergo brain surgery.
“You go through a stroke and surgery, the greatest day is when you get to come home,” Sturgeon said.
“Following that closely was that first football game back 10 days after my stroke and walking onto that gymnasium floor after the brain surgery. Those were special moments for me and milestones.
“The support that I got from the community going through those two episodes was overwhelming and I will get emotional talking about it. It was therapeutic to get back and do these. It was overwhelming in a very, very good way.”
Sturgeon currently gets to watch and commentate while his daughter, Delaney, plays sports at Ellwood.
“My son played football, my oldest daughter, Chloe, graduated last year and played basketball; Delaney does every sport,” Sturgeon said. “I have to control myself when I’m talking about something that my kids did because I’m their biggest fan and their biggest critic. We have fun with it as a family. I’ll usually end up being critical of Delaney and announce she’s my daughter so they know I’m not picking on somebodies kid.
“I think that’s one of the things. You just get to know the kids and when my daughter played you know the girls and you start to know the families. We’re not going to be hard on them, these are high school kids. We need to be out encouraging kids to be in extracurricular activities. We want to do that for Ellwood City or any other school that’s competing with us.”
New Castle noise
For the team of Pat Amabile, Eric Francis and Ron Mounts, COVID-19 rocketed them into broadcasting coverage for New Castle High sports.
They now run the New Castle Hurricanes Media Page that has garnered more than 3,400 followers on Facebook.
“Right around the time of COVID happening, basically, there was no way for anybody, especially the fans, to go to the games,” Amabile said. “Myself, Eric and Ron Mounts, because I was really close with the program being on the school board and doing the stats for the team that time. We started doing a game here and there and finally it just caught on because we shared it through the high school and it just grew from there.”
“The pandemic hit and pretty much Pat said, “Hey, you know, why don’t you guys stream it,” Francis said. “So Ronny and I started streaming the games and it took off.
Ron Mounts is the technician and catalyst behind the broadcast. Mounts started the media page on Facebook in 2019 and put scores and articles on the page.
“Our first real (livestream) was maybe before COVID hit before they banned everything,” Mounts said. “Kennedy Catholic we played, we had around 12,000 people. As it went on we’d average anywhere from 8,000 to 12,000.
“Our page wasn’t big at the time and as time went on it just grew. When we played a new school we’d average another 100 people because no one was streaming but us. The away teams still follow us and comment.”
The broadcasting evolved from a simple stream on an iPhone to the Facebook page to adding on a camera, digital programs and the voices.
“We just used our cellphones to film it and we started doing a little more basketball because Pat was a stat guy below. Me and Eric started a few games,” Mounts said. “We did one video with no one talking at first because Eric was by himself. My dad’s a minister at the church so I had a gentleman donate a Mevo camera after the phone. I got using OBS software and brought the scoreboard on to it.”
The dynamic of the broadcasting team for New Castle comes off as a relatable one.
“We try to basically come off as just two fans. We don’t try to act or promote that we’re two professional announcers,” Amabile said.
“I think that’s the beauty part of it because people kind of relate to us. We’re a little off-color to a point. We get riled up when losing; happy when we’re winning.”
”I think coming off as fans with a New Castle crowd and I’ve been going to the games wherever I lived. I’ve always went to the New Castle basketball and football games,” Francis said. “We’ve had radio stations from Laurel Highlands, Erie Prep and they got production companies come down and go, ‘You guys are what we’re watching? That’s all that is?’ We’re fans. we’re just a couple fans and it’s real and people realize that.”
Real recognizes real and that seems to be the driving force that encapsulates the broadcasting. That and reaching a larger audience throughout the country.
”The fact that the fans can relate, ‘We couldn’t sleep at all last night,’ Eric will say that and it’s been our tagline all year. With that also we’ve been able to do player interviews,” Amabile said. “I think the players enjoy us being able to do those interviews. I guess the biggest thing also was we didn’t know the people we could reach around the country. Old players, alumni.{p class=”p2”}”We shoutout their name on the feed. We have niche there and it just kept growing. The other teams the high school teams we were playing they would put their link on their page for their fans that couldn’t go to the game. We started thinking ‘Wow.’ I can’t tell you how many text messages I got from people I don’t even know like, ‘My grandson plays for New Castle and I live in Florida and I can never go to the games.’”
Francis also commented about the wide reach the Facebook page has around the country.
“Using Facebook, someone from New Castle who graduated 30 years ago, they saw we were streaming it live and they’re ‘Canes fans again,” Francis said. “You can go on our page and see who’s watching. Ninety percent of our fanbase doesn’t live in New Castle.”
As the equipment and personnel grew throughout the years, the coverage expanded too. The Red Hurricanes Media Page now covers basketball, baseball, home games for the girls in varsity and junior varsity basketball, wrestling and football.
There are some talks about expanding from just a Facebook page on the internet to a wider array of websites like Youtube. Mounts commented that Facebook as of now seems to have the best reach for the broadcasting’s audience.
”I think that we’re fans though, like we’re New Castle Hurricane fans and always at the game, to put that reach out to everybody is the most satisfying thing to do and people start relying on us,” Amabile said. “It’s about the players and the community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.