After the highly successful Holiday Market in December, the Cascade Galleria in downtown New Castle will once again transform into a pop-up “Hometown Spring Market.”
The event is from 4 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 1 and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3. While the Towne Mall has been mostly empty for years, it will again see new life through Feola Entertainment and New Visions breathe life into the space through local entrepreneurs, spring art and décor, children’s activities, and more. The mall, built in the 1970s, has come alive again this season as volunteers, partnered with building manager Russell Hilton, have been decorating the corridors, cleaning up the stores and continuing to display the beloved fountain in the center of the mall.
The stores and hallways will fill up with more than 75 vendors including artisans, small business owners, crafters, bakers and more. Attendees will find unique gift ideas for Easter or Mother’s Day among clothing boutiques, jewelry, bakeries, face painting, coffee, tea, chocolates, wine, collectables, popcorn, massages, beer, T-shirts, cosmetics, candles and wax melts, home décor, resin items, natural pet treats, alpaca items, skin care, candy, Etsy owners, New Castle swag and much more. The full list of entrepreneurs can be found at www.FeolaEntertainment.com.
The Easter Bunny will be visiting the mall each day — from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for free photos (bring your own cameras or phones). A professional photographer will be on hand accepting donations for professional digital photos.
Family horse and carriage rides (groups of four) will be touring a downtown loop and are available for purchase all weekend from Misty Lane Farms Performance Horses. Reservations are highly recommended by calling (724) 283-5614.
A variety of kid-friendly activities will be found throughout the mall, offering memory-making opportunities in a location where many reflect positively about their own childhood experiences. Children’s activities will be provided by Arts & Education at the Hoyt, the New Castle Public Library, the Lawrence County YMCA, Traveling Art by Chelsea, Sense of Connection, Treehouse Speech & Rehabilitation & the Lawrence County Community Action Partnership for arts, crafts, painting projects and live animals!
A special feature of this event will feature art displays of the works of New Castle Area School District students. The “Hometown Spring Market” is being produced by Jeff Feola, of Feola Entertainment, in partnership with Angie Urban of New Visions for Lawrence County. These folks are responsible for coordinating the Summer Concerts Live! series in Riverwalk Park, three Hometown Pop-Up Markets this year, the annual Hometown Holiday Parade and Light-Up Night, as well as, a variety of beautification projects and creative place-making initiatives in and around downtown New Castle. Feola Entertainment is dedicated to bringing top quality entertainment experiences to Western Pennsylvania. New Visions serves as a catalyst for building community in Lawrence County; fostering a social change movement by engaging volunteers and community partners in activities that expand the capacity to get things done and create the conditions for community and economic development.
“Change is happening in New Castle and we have made it our mission to find other passionate people, who are champions for our City, and are willing to step up and do things to make it great,” said Urban, the executive director of New Visions for Lawrence County. “Jeff Feola and the many partners, businesses, and organizations who are coming together to make this weekend happen, are shedding a fantastic light on our community. This Hometown Market not only showcases wonderful local artisans and talent, but we’re hoping it becomes a great link between entrepreneurs who are ready to grow into their own storefronts and a piece of property that is ready to reinvent itself.”
In a city where much of the old has been deteriorating for decades, the fresh energy and new ideas like the Hometown Market at Cascade Galleria, are just feeding the momentum of change and proving that old can become new again.
“As business owners, we are proud to support New Castle and delighted to sponsor the upcoming Spring Market,” mall owner Mark Hutton said. “This is the follow-up to the wonderfully successful Holiday Market created and organized by Jeff Feola of Feola Entertainment and New Visions for Lawrence County. We invite everyone from New Castle and Lawrence County to come enjoy the small businesses and experience all the talent and creativity that New Castle has to offer. We are happy to host these special events — and many more are coming.”
Entrepreneurs looking for permanent place in the Cascade Galleria should contact Hutton at MHutton@MainStreetInvst.com.
“There is a population of nearly 22,000 people in the City of New Castle,” Feola said. “It sits as the county seat and Lawrence County’s only designated city. All 22,000 of us want to experience our hometown with a fresh hope and high quality experiences. Parades, concerts, festivals, pop-up markets and other events each increase the quality of life here, while attracting people from neighboring municipalities and adjacent counties to one of a kind experiences.”
