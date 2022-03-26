NEW WILMINGTON — Expect more from where you live! Are you looking for independence, health and well-being for yourself or a loved one? Discover a community that is redefining access, opportunity and independence.
Shenango on the Green gives you the freedom to live your life to the fullest and thrive — no matter where you are on life’s journey.
Located in historic New Wilmington, we offer numerous retirement living options.
From comfortable apartments to our newest expansion of carriage homes and a clubhouse, StoneCreek, our residents have access, as needed, to a full range of services, amenities and care.
Now more than ever, considering a retirement community may be good for your mind, body and soul.
LifePlan communities, like Shenango on the Green, offer the security and opportunities for safe socialization that can reinvigorate your spirit and reinforce your desire to stay healthy and live independently.
Residents also have the security of knowing that if, or when, their needs change they could transition to our personal care or skilled nursing communities right on the same campus. Memory care services and living options also are available.
If you find yourself looking for more — more connections, more freedom to pursue your passion, or just more peace of mind — there’s never been a better time to explore “more” at Shenango on the Green.
That is why our partnership with Masterpiece Living, a nationally recognized organization that’s committed to supporting successful aging, is a highly valued benefit for our residents.
Shenango on the Green is part of the Presbyterian SeniorCare Network, a 10-county family of living and service options dedicated to Making Aging Easier.
To learn more about Shenango on the Green, visit www.ShenangoSrCare.org or call (724) 946-3516.
