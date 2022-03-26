Nearly every business on the planet was affected in some way, shape or form by the coronavirus pandemic.
Many were shut down and some eventually re-opened, while some never returned.
Hess Printing, like others, was shut down in March 2020 and underwent a gut-wrenching dry spell during which time they were forced to re-evaluate, to re-examine, and to chart and strike out on a new course — a very unexpected course.
When they reopened, however, they came back stronger, smarter, and more diverse in the products and services that they had to offer to their customers.
The now 45-year-old family-owned printing business was founded in 1978 by Richard Hess, a native of Sharon, the father of current CEO Jason Hess, of New Wilmington. The elder Hess and a long-time friend also from Sharon had taken a two-week course in printing and how to operate a printing press. They both launched businesses, one in Sharon, called Quickprint, and Hess’ in New Castle, called Big Red Q Quickprint, located at 2411 Wilmington Road.
Big Red Q did commercial printing jobs and mail campaigns for local political candidates, small and large businesses, and, in general, customers needing everything from wedding invitations and programs, to brochures, flyers and other promotional documents. The business remained at that location until 1984, when Richard Hess purchased the old Robert Hall building at 701 Wilmington Road. He later built a new building at 703 Wilmington Road in 2000, where they remained for 22 years.
Hess ran a successful business, employing up to 33, including hiring his son, Jason, in 1992 at age 18, who would graduate from Wilmington Area High School in 1993.
Jason worked for his dad and fondly described that he was “mentored by the best.” He learned all aspects of the printing industry and eventually took over as CEO. His dad retired in 2008, but remained, Jason said, “the forever CEO”, until his passing in 2014.
“We owed our success to our pressmen, who ran the old-style printing presses,” Hess said. “We were a union label company operating in a booming union-dominated community. I watched the printing industry go from just black and white printing to color printing to digital print. By 2001, the firm did largely wholesale printing and was re-named.”
Big Red Q Quickprint evolved to become Quickprint, which evolved to become Hess Commercial Printing, then Hessprint Graphics, and finally the firm expanded to become Proforma Hess Solutions, at 1416 Wilmington Road, as of December.
In 2011, Jason took on a partner, Shannon Brock, a mother of four, who began as an employee of the company and who today has 51 percent ownership of the company, serving as the president.
“Proforma Hess is now a certified female-owned business,” she said.
“Shannon was there through thick and thin, in good times and in hard times, and is someone who I have learned that I can trust,” Hess said. “She was an employee in the beginning, but out of hundreds employees down through the years, she was always there for us. In our heyday, in the best of times, Hess did $1.2 million in business. Four years later, things in the printing industry began to change.”
In 2014, Richard Hess, passed away, which rocked the family-owned business to its core.
“I witnessed a shift in the industry in 2015,” Hess said. “Windows 97 started the change and computers were now in more homes. Former steady and walk-in customers now had their own computers and desktop printers that could print color copies in their homes— jobs that previously were printed only on a commercial printing press. By this time, many of the manufacturers of our costly printing presses were no longer making the parts for the machines.” “
Another industry change, said Hess, was that print took a back seat to social media.
“Despite all of this,” he said, “the company was able to hang on somehow.”
Fast-forward to 2019, the business was still profitable, but was not adding as many accounts. Sales had begun to suffer. “Pre-COVID, we did about $200,000 in sales. Right up until the pandemic, Hess Commercial Printing, then located at 703 Wilmington Road was a viable business. Our largest customer then was 84 Lumber, along with the local teamsters, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.) and the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.”
Then the pandemic hit.
“COVID put the brakes on everything, literally overnight. COVID forced us to look into the mirror and re-think our business. When you are shut down for an unspecified amount of time, and your revenues cease, while your utility bills, and other overhead costs continue to rack up, after 60 to 90 days, you either risk going completely out of business, or you get very creative. We got very creative.”
Richard Hess’s words of encouragement to a young Jason shooting baskets growing up resounded in Jason's ears during the shutdown — "keep shooting, don’t give up."
“Those words,” he said, “returned during the state shutdown. I heard my dad’s voice saying ‘keep shooting. Don’t give up.’”
The business was denied COVID relief funds. Hess then started pressure-washing the outside of their building. That grew and he drafted his son and went to work.
“That,” he explained, “opened up a whole new chapter for us. A lady stopped and said, ‘would you be willing to do that for my property’?”
Hence the start-up of J & J Pressure Washing, which quickly morphed into Hess Restoration Services, LLC.
Mid-pandemic, Hess was certified in coronavirus disinfection by the Pathogen Response and Research Alliance. This certification allowed Hess Restoration Services, LLC., to use a three-stage disinfecting and sanitizing process which uses an EPA antimicrobial solution. Hess has been able to turn other businesses into a “HRS Certified Disinfected and Cleaned” establishment, helping those businesses to survive the pandemic, as well.
The pandemic lull birthed Hess Restoration Services, LLC. Hess and his family, and for that company now do waterproofing, mold remediation, disinfection and sanitizing services (another pandemic-era boon). They also do interior and exterior drain systems, make chimney repairs, masonry, excavations, foundation repairs, roofing, siding, install and clean windows and gutters and do epoxy floors.
“When homeowners or businessowners don’t know where to begin,” Hess said, “we are that consultant and one-stop referral service. We hold their hands throughout the process, with a team of contractors who we work with to get the complete job done.”
In December of 2021, Hess and Brock united with another company that had been a printing customer of theirs for some time. They became a franchise under the umbrella of Proforma Solutions, a Cleveland-based firm.
Jason and Shannon bought into the Proforma franchise and traveled to a trade show in Las Vegas in January of 2022. Like dad Richard Hess and his friend 44 years earlier, they attended an intensive training event — this one just three days long. While in Las Vegas, Jason said, “We literally stumbled into a four-day trade show, and we expanded the enterprise into Proforma Hess Solutions.”
Since then, they have followed up with online training and say that the technical support from the parent company of Proforma Solutions “has been phenomenal. We used to feel alone. Now, we have a tremendous support group. We left the conference with a binder and superb and experienced mentors in Greg Mazola and Steve Flowers of Proforma in Akron, Ohio.”
Now for their customers, as of Jan. 2, hiring the expanded firm of Proforma Hess Solutions is like hiring a marketing agency, but without the marketing agency fees. As of that date, Proforma Hess does branding for jobs big and small. Their motto is “one source” but with “Infinite Resources.” They proudly boast of providing e-commerce solutions for your business or project.
Proforma Hess Solutions still prints business forms, brochures, flyers, checks, invoices, stationery, business cards, calendars, catalogs and folders, does direct mail programs, signage, posters, journals, books, binders, tags and labels.
In addition, they print promotional products, such as apparel, uniforms, bags, desk and office accessories, drinkware, food and executive gifts, recognition and awards, technology services, tradeshow giveaways, writing instruments.
They provide packaging solutions, such as stock packaging, inventory management custom branded, corrugated boxes, display boxes, multiple component packaging, mailing solutions, warehousing and fulfillment, food storage packaging. Other services that they provide include creative copywriting, fulfillment and kitting, graphic design, mobile media, online stores, point of purchase displays, trade show materials, video production, and website design.
They are connected with a global printing company, and now, to boot, they can restore your property, commercial or residential, after fire, water, smoke, or just natural aging damages, and coronavirus contamination.
Two years after the devastating shutdown, Hess and Brock said in unison, “It has really been a blessing. It forced us in a direction that we probably would not have gone, had there not been a pandemic. We believe that everything happens for a reason,” said Jason.
Hess’s advice to other businesses trying to rebound from the pandemic is, “You must be a visionary. Be willing to take a risk. Believe in yourself and have faith that things will happen.”
Brock said, “Our problem now is finding a moment to relax because we are so busy. I am trying to adjust to a whole, new life again.”
“Going forward,” Hess said, “we are going to keep our passion and uphold our potential and our reputation for integrity. We intend to never give up, to keep shooting.”
