Two new fast food restaurants on the horizon for Union Township are still not quite ready to open.
A Popeye’s management team that took over the southern recipe chicken restaurant in Hermitage is also planning to open a new Popeye’s in Union Township in the coming weeks. The building is already up, located at 2608 W. State St.
Also being built is a new Dairy Queen, to be located on the southern side of West State Street next to Los Amigos.
An opening date is yet unknown for the business noted for its ice cream treats and other foods. Its owners are Carla and Jim Shaffer of Shenango Township. Carla Shaffer could not provide an opening date for the store when contacted earlier last month. The building is under construction and is more than 50 percent complete.
The new Popeye’s will bring between 25 and 30 jobs to the New Castle area, according to Abraham Rodriguez, the general manager of multiple Popeye’s locations. He said the restaurant has a shared driveway with Sheetz and the Hampton Inn.
The restaurant had planned to open sometime before the end of this month, but the opening has been slightly delayed because some of the equipment did not arrive, according to Union Township Supervisor Larry Brown. He expects the restaurant will open in early April sometime, he said.
The new building will offer a small indoor eating area but most of its business is anticipated to be drive-through.
Rodriguez said the company, under new management, also is planning to open new restaurants in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and in Altoona.
“The new management prides itself on great service and great food,” Rodriguez said, adding, “they like to go above and beyond and give 110 percent.”
The owners are brothers, Ashish Prakih, CEO and Amish Prakih, president. They own Popeye’s eateries in 12 Eastern states.
Their menu fare includes Popeye’s famous classic and spicy chicken sandwiches; a flounder sandwich which is seasonal, chicken tenders with a choice of blackened, mild or spicy, popcorn and butterfly shrimp, red beans and rice, cajun gravy and nuggets.
“We provide the southern taste in food,” Rodriguez said.
“We pride ourselves on Southern hospitality,” Rodriguez said Anyone hired as cooks and managers will be required to take the SafeServe certification course in Pennsylvania, paid for by Popeye’s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.