In November 2014, a nearly 60-year-old New Castle tradition went up in flames.
Now, though, it has been rekindled through the pairing of one family who founded it, and another who cherished it.
Indeed, after years of having to rely on frozen pizzas they had to bake themselves, fans of Augustine’s Pizza — and they are myriad — can once again get a fresh, hot version of the local favorite at Chubby’s in New Wilmington.
The restaurant purchases all of its pizza ingredients — shells, dough balls, sauce and seasoning blend — from the Augustine family, and faithfully recreates the beloved pies, right down to the sliced cheese topping that always had been available only on the restaurant version (the frozen pizzas come with shredded cheese.)
How authentic is it?
Chubby’s owner Anthony “Skip” Ross lets his customers — many of whom make the trip up from New Castle, as well as from Hermitage, Greenville and other out-of-county locations — do the talking.
“When they bite into it,” he said, “they say, ‘This is an Augustine’s pizza.’”
THE DROUGHT
Augustine’s Italian Village on East Lutton Street — originally on East Washington across from Cascade Park when it opened in 1957 — was one of those places that county natives who had moved elsewhere invariably listed among the top things they missed about their hometown. The family-run business had entered a fourth generation before a Nov. 8, 2014, blaze destroyed the East Side location it had called home and expanded four times since 1960.
That was the last time — or so it seemed — that anyone would order and enjoy a hot, freshly made Augustine’s Pizza.
Company president Frank R. Augustine and his son, CEO Frank J. Augustine, along with other family members who comprised the business’ ownership team, decided it was time to forgo the retail restaurant side of their enterprise and concentrate solely on the wholesale, providing frozen pizzas and other foods to local grocery stories, organizations looking for a fundraiser and, eventually, even to the Pittsburgh Pirates.
“We have a lot of equipment here — some high-efficiency, really expensive equipment that can really make a lot of frozen foods,” Frank J. Augustine said. “It just always seemed like the focus should be on using that existing equipment as much as possible.
“Worrying about a restaurant just seemed like it wasn’t as efficient as trying to use this equipment as much as possible.”
But while sales of Augustine’s frozen products grew, the community mourned the loss of the fresh-baked variety.
“If I had a nickel for every time I heard that,” Frank R. Augustine said, “we wouldn’t have to do any of this. Everyday I’m out in public, somebody will say, ‘Hey, when are you going to open a pizza shop again?’ ”
Ross — a longtime friend of the Augustine family — took note as well.
“I followed Frankie’s Facebook page, and I kept looking at it and seeing three, four, five hundred people saying, ‘When are you going to open up?’” he said. “I’m like, wow!
“So I had an idea that I wanted to try to put together Lawrence County’s favorite foods. And, of course, Augustine’s was at the top of the list.”
THE PROPOSAL
In 2018, then, Ross — who partners with his cousin Vito Cialella and brother-in-law Ron Nicholson at Chubby’s — approached the Augustines with the idea of buying their ingredients and assembling them at his restaurant to resurrect the fresh Augustine’s pizza.
Months of discussion within the Augustine family followed.
“There was a lot of debate between all of us,” Frank J. Augustine said.
Key to the debate: Can you have an Augustine’s pizza with no Augustines on site?
“When you went there, for 64 years or whatever it was before the fire, there was always an Augustine working there,” Frank R. Augustine said of the former family enterprise, which also once had a second, eat-in location on Moody Avenue. “It was me, my cousin Mike or someone else in the family. There wasn’t going to be in this situation.
“I was old, I wasn’t going to be doing anything,” the 1978 Shenango High grad and current Shenango Township supervisor went on. “And Frank is tied in with this place (the Shenango industrial park site of the frozen food operation). So it wasn’t going to be an Augustine’s pizza.”
And yet, the Augustines still wanted to be able to sell their ingredients, “just like we sell frozen pizzas,” he said, noting that the company had always sold its dough balls and pizza shells, but never its sauce. “No one had ever used Augustine’s ingredients.”
GREEN LIGHT
Talks went on for nearly a year and a half, Ross recalled, before he ultimately bought a building — the former Alice’s Pizza site in New Wilmington — and the Augustines decided to place their confidence in him.
A key deciding factor was the way in which Ross planned to build his business.
“Those guys kept their day jobs,” Frank R. Augustine said, “and they were going to make a commitment. When somebody tells me they’re going to work two jobs to do this, I’m pretty impressed.
“Actually, they were no different from my family. When my parents started, they all had jobs. My mom, grandma, grandpa and my dad, they all worked other jobs, and they started this pizza shop. Eventually, my grandma was the only one who quit her job, because she was the cook. Everybody else worked their jobs until the business got up and running to the point where they could quit and make Augustine’s their full-time job.
“These (Ross, Nicholson and Cialella) are family people who want to run this place, similar to what we did.”
Ross was honored to receive the Augustines’ trust — but also concerned.
“I’m very grateful that they had enough confidence that we could further the Augustine’s tradition and not hurt it in any way,” he said. “That was my biggest concern. We were taking 60-some years of tradition and all of a sudden, Frank and Frankie put their confidence in somebody else to take on their name and move out their food.
“We probably weren’t the best in the very beginning, but as we progressed and we learned, we got better and more efficient, and we understood more. That brings us today. Things are clicking now.”
MOMENTUM
Another Augustine’s favorite that Chubby’s offers is pizza greens, even bringing back the double-crust that Augustine’s once made. These, too, have become a popular choice, Ross said.
For a $25 minimum order, he offers free delivery from his New Wilmington location, even to New Castle. He recalled one pizza he took to a resident of the city’s Sheep Hill neighborhood.
“I got a high-five from the woman,” he said. “She told me, ‘I never thought I’d eat this fresh again.’”
Name recognition among longtime local residents, he said, is partly responsible for the enthusiastic reception he’s seeing. But the product also sells itself.
“We promote the Augustine’s name, and people from New Castle and the surrounding area recognize it,” he said. “You don’t know how many times I hear, ‘I grew up across the street,’ or ‘I grew up down the street …’ Everybody is friends with Frank and Frankie.
“What is interesting is that people from outside the area, who do not know much about Augustine’s, when they eat it, they’re like, ‘this is really good pizza,’ even if they didn’t grow up on it.”
Ross now looks to keep improving his product and perhaps one day to return Augustine’s pizza to its roots.
“At some point,” he said, “we want to come back into New Castle and open another shop. and whatever happens after that, God willing, we’ll go from there.”
