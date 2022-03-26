In October 2020, Shenango school board members approved in a special meeting the contracts to construct a sports facility for the residents and students of Shenango.
The sports facility had contracts from GEM Building Contractors and Development Inc., Hranec Sheetmetal, Inc., D.J. Hannon and Sons, Inc. and Penn-Ohio Electric Company totaling $4,217,598.
“We’re really calling it the Shenango Recreation Center,” Shenango Superintendent Dr. Michael Schreck said. “It will be a little less than four million. We’re hoping it makes Shenango township more appealing to families to want to move into our area and township. We think it’s unique.”
The Shenango Recreation Center is set to open to the public on April 20.
“We still are working through a couple punchless items with the contractor,” Schreck said. “We want it to be nice weather to have the ribbon cutting ceremony and then of course we need some additional equipment to arrive including the weight room.”
Aside from the weight room, the scoreboards for the facility were scheduled to be installed the week of March 20.
“Right now, we did a soft opening to allow the students to utilize the facilities before the opening month,” Schreck said. “While the students are in school the community can utilize the basketball courts, indoor walking track and pickleball courts. So, the whole budget, it’s less than the four point two million.”
“When you do a bid like that they have to build in extra money in case they run into obstacles and things like that,” Shenango athletic director Jan Budai said. “Everything went pretty smooth and didn’t need that extra money.”
The recreation center is located next to the Shenango High School but is not attached to the building.
“We’re going to have a community opening in April coming up but we wanted to get our athletes in there for the spring season,” Budai said of the soft open. “Without a doubt, much positive feedback from (the students). It allows us a variety of things to take place at one time there. We have track going on, baseball and volleyball. We have a few things that aren’t in place yet our weight room is not fixed yet, some of the machinery is on back order. Our scoreboards aren’t up yet on each court.”
All of the amenities included in the recreation center are an indoor track, pickle ball court, basketball/volleyball court, weight room, batting cages and a pole vault and long jump area.
The entirety of the recreation center holds three full courts that can be separated by netting while the indoor track spans around it. One court can be separated with more resistant netting for shot put practice.
Student athletes can take advantage of the recreation center after school while the rest of the Shenango community can use the center during other hours of the day.
The current plan is to have the recreation center available to Shenango residents from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. After, the student athletes can take advantage of the facility from after school to close.
“That’s in the workings. Community members are going to have to present identification and use it on a basis,” Budai said. “We’re looking at most of the open facilities will open during the daytime. There will be a late hour time for them to use the facility also. They can come in and rent. Lets say you have a team that wants to use the facilities, they can rent it.
“We’ve already had contact from a lot of summer recreation programs; an AAU camp for a week. They can rent time, actually, one of the communities came in and talked about the pickle ball area. They would come in during the day and rent that space.”
Schreck commented that rent prices will be approved by the board sometime in April before the recreation center opens. For individuals who do not live in Shenango Township, renting use of the facility would be paid day by day.
The recreation center was the second part in a two-pronged sports complex plan. The first phase included renovations made to the school’s football field at a cost of $1.2 million.
“That is done,” Schreck said. “This is part of a two-phase project of getting the complex and we still have our eye focused on a new elementary school. That would be the second phase.”
Shenango’s athletic trainer, Rob Powell, was approved as the building manager along with his current position and a set salary was made accordingly.
The coaches for spring sports have already started utilizing the facility before it’s opening.
“Some volleyball, we had a volleyball tournament this past weekend, so they’ve been utilizing it,” Schreck said. “Track has been in here. All the spring sports that wanted to get started early have essentially been in here. They seem to appreciate and enjoy the space because it allows them to do things inside instead of fighting the snow and the cold.”
The Shenango baseball team was able to take advantage of the soft open before heading out to the baseball field.
“It’s state of the art. They did a magnificent job of designing it and putting the architecture together,” Shenango coach Larry Kelly said. “There are three full basketball courts with netting in between so that you can open that up and use it for baseball and that’s what we do. We have batting cages upstairs where we hit. It’s a long batting cage that allows you to hit from both sides. We can push the batting cage back because it’s on rollers and actually take some ground balls off the turf up there. The gym floor as I said is large enough that we can take full infield practice. It’s a synthetic surface plays pretty true for baseball purposes.
“The facility is just state of the art, well designed and really is a big advantage not only for the athletic teams of Shenango but also for the people in the community. As a baseball team, we have an offseason weight training program that we send the kids to and that we pay for. We’ll be able to perform that activity now right in our own facility which is a big advantage for us.”
The recreation center spans an estimated 39,000 square feet.
“I think this is what we decided, the board decided, on was to make it a practice facility and something that the community could utilize as well,” Schreck said. “It’s a pretty nice sized facility so we think it’s going to be able to accommodate everything that we need as a district and then hopefully something that the community can be proud of and utilize.”
