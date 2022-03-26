Plans are in the works for Lawrence and Fifth avenues to become a beacon for commerce in downtown Ellwood City.
The borough already is thriving because of the efforts of an active chamber of commerce, a revitalization committee and nonprofit revitalization organization and other nonprofit groups taking an interest in their community.
But a collaborative project to boost the town’s visibility and economic activity along its two busiest business thoroughfares — in partnership with the county commissioners and with the help of state grant funds — could pave the way for the town to become “a destination place,” borough Councilman Brad Ovial said.
The county commissioners are partnering with Ellwood City Borough officials to obtain grant funding and for a project to boost the visibility and economic activity along Lawrence Avenue, between Fourth and Sixth streets, and along the business route of Fifth Avenue.
The commissioners in March with members of the borough council, Borough Manager David Allen, county planning director Amy McKinney, and other local officials to discuss the pursuit grant funds for a concept that would upgrade the street, refresh facades and virtually, make the downtown a place where people want to go.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said during an initial meeting with Ovial and Allen, they expressed an interest in securing grants and investing in a comprehensive redevelopment program for that corridor.
The three commissioners have since met with borough council members and other local officials to help push a project forward that is similar to what the county has undertaken in Union Township, identifying a specific area for improvements and discussing potential grant funds, Boyd said.
The area of focus encompasses Lawrence Avenue from Fourth to Sixth streets, and a portion of Fifth Street, northward.
“We’d love to see full a updating of the downtown,” Allen commented. “We’re looking at new sidewalks, sidewalk widths, new light poles, landscaping and just beautifying the downtown and revitalizing the Fifth Street corridor, too, to tie them seamlessly together.”
Improvements also would be made to upgrade or replace old sewers and storm sewers under the main street, he said.
The borough has a long-range plan in place, and this would become its second phase, Commissioner Dan Vogler explained. The first was completion of the “plaza,” a park-like section along Lawrence Avenue that now is accented with window waterfalls and is the venue for a Saturday farmer’s market and concerts in the spring, summer and fall.
“I think it’s one of the neatest parks in the county.” Vogler said. “Those waterfalls are just spectacular.”
He noted that the prior board of commissioners also backed that project.
The county already works closely with Ellwood City by administering programs with its Community Development Block Grant funding, Vogler said. “There’s a track record of cooperation between the borough and the county, and this allows for that to continue.The three of us want to do what we’re able to do to assist them.”
He pointed out that Ellwood City is the largest of the county’s 10 boroughs, and it is the fourth largest municipality in population.
“I would characterize it as the economic center of southern Lawrence County,” Vogler said, adding, “we’re excited about their plans.”
Ellwood City, its economy struggling through COVID-19, “has done a phenomenal job bringing business there, redeveloping, making streetscape improvements and creating place where people want to work,” Boyd said.
Many downtown storefronts are filled with bakeries, a coffee shop, restaurants, businesses that sell shirts, insurance, sporting goods, signs and flooring, a comic book hub, banks, a cigar store, a barber shop, and a liquor store. Fifth Avenue has shops of the Underpass, the Northeast Candle Co. and a furniture store.
Sheetz is soon to be built on Fifth, across from McDonald’s.
“We’ve had plans for years but we’re looking to trying to start certain phases or the entire plans,” Allen said. “We’re in pretty good financial position, we have ability to provide matching funds, and we are exploring grant opportunities.”
Boyd said he went through a list of all the federal and state grant opportunities for commercial revitalization, and he sent information to the Ellwood City officials about what programs they might successfully pursue.
“Essentially, it’s the same philosophy that we’re undertaking in Union Township, targeting funds toward a specific geographic area,” Boyd said. “We learned that we don’t need a year-long planning process and endless focus groups to have an impact. We can get stakeholders together and raise over $1.5 million over a short time. We’re looking forward to replicating that in Ellwood City.”
The county, partnering with the Union Township supervisors, a year ago undertook a residential neighborhood revitalization project, and from the first meeting to the first deployment of funds, it took about three months, Boyd pointed out. He anticipates that the wheels for Ellwood City also could be in motion soon, depending largely upon state grant availability.
“We’re excited. It will be a good project,” he said.
Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel credited the borough for always having managed to create its own growth.
“We’re glad to work with them to help them use their American Rescue funds and do much more by working with the county. We’re willing to participate and offer whatever we can to assist the small businesses,” she said.
Ellwood City has nonprofit groups that do a lot to sustain the borough, she said, citing Ellwood City Revitalization, the Ellwood City Chamber of Commerce and other local civic groups.
“They have a core group of people working together with the borough council,” she said. “David Allen is a great leader. They’ve positioned themselves to be able to expand their growth, whether it is tearing down a building, creating a city park or building the amphitheater.”
One of the projects the borough is considering is a facade improvement program, similar to one the county instituted with funds it received when Polk State School closed, Spielvogel said. The county offered funds to local businesses to upgrade storefronts, and funded 27 of them countywide.
“We are definitely excited to partner with Ellwood City,” she said. “It’s such a positive thing for the southern part of the county.”
Ovial noted that because of the borough’s strong financial position right now, it has money to put up as matching funds toward grants.
“Part of this is, you have to be at the table and have the paperwork started to show you’re really interested,” he said. “We’re in a good situation to look at façade grants to help businesses that want to put up some of their own money and have grant funds to add.”
Vogler has a soft spot for Ellwood City, because his grandparents lived there and his father was born and raised there. He noted that many previous boards of commissioners, also, have assist the borough with liquid fuels dollars for some of its road projects.
Ellwood City also is home to the largest county-owned bridge, the Ewing Park or Sgt. Sabo Bridge, he pointed out.
“All of council is receptive to working with the county and the other agencies,” Ovial emphasized, adding, “Downtowns are coming back. One of the things we’re looking to do is make it a destination place, where people will get out and walk around.”
Ovial noted that Ellwood City is one of only two towns in Lawrence County that people go to, outside of the city of New Castle. The other is New Wilmington Borough.
He pointed out that the Ellwood City’s improvement plans already exist and “are beautiful. We can pick and choose parts of them and extend them out, and even add other things. It depends on the amount of funding you get, how many things you can do and the scope.
“Downtowns are coming back again, and that’s what this is all about,” Ovial said. “The idea is, let’s try to make it attractive all the time, not just on special event days like the park Oktoberfest, market days and the car cruises. We have the farmers market in the plaza from June through October. What if more places and businesses are open? It’s an exciting time.”
