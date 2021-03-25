HERSHEY — The Neshannock High girls basketball team's quest for a state championship fell short Thursday afternoon as they lost, 54-43 to Mount Carmel.
The Lady Lancers found themselves down 15 points early in the fourth quarter before cutting the deficit to six, 49-43, on a Neleh Nogay layup with 1:01 left in the game.
However, Mount Carmel, led by Dani Rae Renno's game-high 24 points and 10 rebounds, was too much and pulled away for the win.
Mairan Haggerty led Neshannock with 12 points on 4-for-20 shooting, while juniors Neleh Nogay added 11 and Addi Watts 10. The Lady Lancers don't have a senior on their roster.
