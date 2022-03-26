Neighborhood Pantry still providing food Begun in 2009, the Church of Genesis’ Neighborhood Pantry continues to both feed people, and…

Muriel Shiderly thought she was going to be tossed out.

Instead, she became invaluable.

Shiderly’s transition from talkative customer to indispensable volunteer at The Neighborhood Link is a metaphor not only for the goods that are for sale at the Church of Genesis-run Mahoningtown thrift store, but also for the transition of the business itself.

The store, located inside the former home of Hyde Drugs at 112 N. Liberty St., began life three years ago as The Linc, a satellite location of a Youngstown enterprise by the same name that was run by the Coitsville campus of Victory Christian Center.

At the same time, just a couple of blocks away, Church of Genesis was continuing to feed the hungry through The Neighborhood Pantry, an outreach it began in 2009 and which continues today.

When Victory Christian Center deemed it time to hand off The Linc, it approached Church of Genesis about taking it over. The church accepted the offer, changed the name to The Neighborhood Link and has been running it for just over a year.

Moreover, the store proceeds go to support The Neighborhood Pantry.

Shiderly — who once thought she was going to be asked to leave the premises — now has become one of the volunteers on whom the store relies.

“I drive past this place all the time, so you have to come in,” said Shiderly, who is actually a member of Bethel EPC near Enon Valley, rather than Church of Genesis. “They’re always bringing in treasures that might not have been here yesterday, so you have to stop every day.”

She recalled one day when she was talking and joking with a fellow customer, “and we got kind of loud and kind of silly.” She also noticed Link and Pantry director Freeda Grossman watching her.

“She tapped me gently on the shoulder and said, ‘Can I see you outside?’” Shiderly said. “I thought I was going to get thrown out of the place. But she took me out there and said, ‘Would you volunteer here?’”

Grossman explained that she asked Shiderly “because she was helping this lady out over here, and this lady out over there. She knew the store.”

Now, Shiderly returns regularly in a dual role, as both customer and volunteer.

“The people here are just full of love,” she said. “I love being here. It’s just like a family.”

Other volunteers agree.

Sherry Wells, who is deaf, said through her mother, Jill Wells, that “I like to help here. I love it,” adding that her duties include sorting, cleaning, washing and shelving “with my best buddy (volunteer Karla Danessa).” Sherry, her mom says, also makes videos for Facebook about items for sale at the store and encourages viewers to come check them out.

Like Shiderly, volunteer Deb Campana also started out as a customer. Her story, though, has a 180-degree twist.

“Every time I would stop in here, they were always so friendly, and we would laugh,” she said. “And I thought, I want to come in here, too, so I just asked if they needed extra help, and I volunteered.”

Some of the Neighborhood Link’s volunteers are holdovers from The Linc, who stayed on when the business changed hands. Judy Aldan is one of them,

“The Lord’s done amazing things,” Aldan said. “We’ve been able to pray for people who had need. We’ve been able to supply people with things – just common, everyday things that you just take for granted.

“The Lord has opened doors here and there for people to be helped, and we’ve been a part of that, and loved it.”

Still, volunteers aren’t the only thing that Victory Christian Center left behind.

“The Linc from Youngstown left all their inventory,” Grossman said. “So we started out with inventory, and that was awesome. Then over the year, we replaced a lot of that.”

A key cog in that part of the operation are Ron and Suzy Wethli.

“We go to yard sales and ask, what are you going to do with the stuff that’s left,” said Ron Wethli, a retired state police trooper. “And they usually say, ‘We’re going to take it here, or take it there.’

“And I say, well the key word there is ‘take,’ because if you give it to my church, you can call and I’ll come and get it.’ and they say, ‘Really?’ It really works well.”

Indeed, in 2021, the Wethlis brought back 68 truckloads of items to be sold at The Neighborhood Link.

The store offers a variety of items, including clothing, linens, crafts, shoes, books, small appliances, housewares, dinnerware, decor, office supplies, purses and crystal. In addition, customers who spend $5 get to pick a small prize from among the inventory.

“Last year, we did approximately 50 percent more than projected for the year, with just all the people giving donations,” Grossman said. “We didn’t just get the donations Ron and Suzy were picking up, but people were coming in all the time and giving donations.”

Many also ask for prayer, and for those who can’t bring themselves to do it in person, there is a prayer box located next to the door in which they can deposit a written request.

“That’s the thing that I think is most important here,” Grossman said, “is that with everything that is going on, people are asking for prayer.”

(The Neighborhood Link at 112 N. Liberty St. is open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Donations may be dropped off from 8 a.m. to noon those same days. Certain items cannot be accepted. For a list of those items, visit https://www.churchofgenesis.com/neighborhood-link.html. For more information, call (724) 417-8555.)

