The mission of this endeavor, says Philip Cutler, Paper co-founder and CEO, with its corporate office in Montreal, Canada, “is to empower all students to achieve success with equitable access to academic support.”
“We hire full-time company employees, not sub-contractors or free-lancers,” Cutler, a former teacher, said. “We hire high-performing college students, Ph. D. candidates and teachers with expertise across K-12 subject areas — all with extensive background checks.”
He and co-founder Roberto Cipriani, the chief operating officer who oversees the technological end of the business, saw what they called “inequalities in the education system,” causing “a learning gap” and wanted to fix it believing that education is the greatest equalizer.
“Paper has proven to be an invaluable resource to our students, parents, teachers, and administrators,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Leitera said. “Teachers were immediately engaged in the tutoring sessions … alleviating the fear of ‘easy’ answers for kids.”
The tutoring lessons use what’s called a “Socratic approach,” meaning the instructor answers a student’s question with a question in order to get the student to use critical thinking skills, a method used by Socrates and Plato in ancient Greece.
With this tutoring program, students can work individually and independently, or parents can assist the student at home.
“Parents have worked with their children on Paper, even if it is a subject (the parents) never had, or (hadn’t studied in) a long time,” Leitera said. “Paper covers many of the subjects students take in school, from elementary reading up through advanced, college bound coursework.”
Teachers can see student activity on the Paper platform, so they can see where students are requesting help and can tailor their classroom instruction and goals to personalize assignments. Students can lean on Paper’s one to one tutoring capabilities, with a tutor on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Also, the tutoring service is multilingual, offering one on one tutoring in English, Spanish, French and Mandarin. Within 30 seconds, Paper pairs students with the best tutor to meet their needs based on the student’s question, grade level and language preference.
Paper’s tutors add an extra level of support for teachers, serving as a kind of 24-hour teaching assistant for teachers.
Students have no limit on how long their tutoring sessions can last or on how many times they can come back for assistance on the same or another topic.
“With Paper, any student can receive high-quality homework and studying assistance at any time,” Leitera said.
“With the Paper tutorial, students get unlimited 24/7 live help and writing feedback, teachers get insights to tackle individual learning gaps and administrators get actionable data to inform strategic decisions.”
School board President Mark Hiler said the company was something the board was unanimous in supporting.
“Our district has areas of socioeconomic decline, with families not having access to resources that more affluent districts may enjoy,” Hiler said.
“In a fiscally responsible manner, we have been able to greatly magnify the assistance we are able to give students. Paper gives our students an advantage over their peers as they prepare for the workforce or post-secondary education. The board’s collective objective has always been to give our students every opportunity to succeed and Paper is helping us meet that goal.”
Just one week after the tutoring service was rolled out, Dr. Loree Houk, assistant to superintendent reported 1,552 individual tutoring sessions were held and 55 essays were reviewed.
“We are encouraged by the initial feedback and usage prior to the formal launch and we are looking forward to an awesome experience as our future with Paper unfolds,” Houk said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.