You may see a few H.O.G.s — but no dogs — when bikers involved in the K-Dogs Kidz Mission show up.
The anti-bullying support group organized by Donald Rozman that has five area chapters — including one in Lawrence County — is named after Rozman’s son. Kyle Rozman — a.k.a. K-Dog — was killed in a January 2014 crash after packing a lot into his 11 short years.
“When he was four years old,” his father said, “Guitar Hero had just come out. He’d have baby sitters come over and watch him, and they were like, ’Man, he’s good at that.’ They had teenage-brothers and friends come over, and he was beating them at four.
“I’d have a houseful of him and five teenage boys trying to beat him on Guitar Hero. The boys gave him the name K-Dog, and all of a sudden, I was K-Dog’s Dad.”
Later, Rozman said, he started Kyle on actual guitar lessons, “and – Bam! – he soared in it.”
When Kyle was ready to start kindergarten, he was tested for possible placement in a gifted class.
“They tested for like five different things, and he tested (as gifted) in four out of five,” Rozman said. “He was one of the top ones in there.
“That’s what really hurts. I had huge plans that I had expected him to do.”
According to a bio on the K-Dogs website, “At 5, Kyle started lessons for the electric guitar and by 9 was starting to do riffs by the guitar legend Slash. Kyle was a Black Belt in mixed Martial Arts, he swam with dolphins, sharks and stingrays. Kyle even got to walk on the bottom of the ocean around a sunken ship. Kyle dreamed of becoming the 1st Rockstar/Marine Biologist.”
Because of those two dreams, K-Dogs created a scholarship for science and another for music in North Hills High School, from which Kyle would have graduated in 2021.
Now, Kyle’s spirit continues to be kept alive through the anti-bullying organization that bears his nickname.
When people thank Rozman for helping their child, he gives the credit to his son.
“I tell people, don’t thank me,” he said. “Think of Kyle, and the people who are helping. I’m just the messenger. He taught me more kindness than I taught him.”
