The Matus family is known for its success in racing.
But as far as its business goes, it’s nowhere near the finish line.
Matus Service in Wampum is celebrating its 75th year, with third- and fourth-generation father and son Brent and Brandon Matus now running the show. From the street, it appears to be just an auto repair shop, but it not only serves as a hub for the family’s racing operations as well, it also houses, it also sells parts and does repairs for other local race teams, not to mention fixing just about anything else that needs to be repaired.
“We do auto repair — the common stuff,” Brent said. “We don’t do engines, transmission changes, things like that. We do a lot of welding, fabrication, repairs, stuff like that for people. They break a lawn chair or if they break the frame on their car, we can weld that for them.
“We do a lot of repairs in the racing world, too, for teams, and we sell race car parts. So we’ve got a lot of different avenues we do here. (The sign) just says Matus Service, because that’s what we do. We repair everything.”
TRADITION
The business was started by Brent’s grandfather, John, whose family emigrated to the U.S. from Russia and settled in the Pittsburgh area.
“They were into coal-mining work, but he always wanted to work on cars,” Brent said. “That was his niche. Eventually, he met my grandmother — she was from West Pittsburg — and they settled in this area. He built this garage, which then was just the office and two bays.”
The business was originally a gas station, Brent recalled, selling at various times, Mobile, Quaker State, Keystone and Amoco. The plug was pulled on the pumps in 2000.
Along the way, Brent’s grandfather began to build race cars and got into the sport. He expanded the building to accommodate his newfound interest.
Brent’s father, Jerry, worked with his father at the shop and took it over upon the elder Matus’ death. He quite literally spent the rest of his life there.
“My dad was here since he was like nine years old until he was 81 years old,” Brent said. “He passed away last year. He worked here literally until the very last day.
“He got up from writing an inspection sticker and said he didn’t feel good. He went home, and that was it.”
A sign outside the building across the street from the service shop indicates that it is home to Matus Auto Sales, but Brent said that that was more his dad’s thing.
“He sold a lot of used cars and stuff,” Brent said. “I haven’t been, because we’ve been so busy at the shop. If we get a car in once in a while, we’ll send it over there to sell. But I’m not out buying cars at the auction and stuff.
“I don’t want to sell a car to somebody, and then it breaks down. I would feel bad. So I try not to spend too much time with the auto sales. We’re concentrating on the repair side.”
RACE BUSINESS
For the Matuses, the repair side includes their speed shop, which does chassis repairs and welding for other local race teams.
Brent still races himself, as did his father — a three-time track champion at Lernerville — and his 28-year-old son, Brandon, a 2021 track champ at Tri-City Speedway near Franklin and runner-up — by a single point — at Lernerville.
Still, at age 52, Brent has begun transitioning away from the track and sees himself as more of a mentor in the speed shop.
“The older I get, I’m more of a coach to the young kids coming in, and I try to tell them what to buy, what not to buy. Don’t waste your money on certain bells and whistles, things that you don’t really need.
“I get enjoyment out of that, too, seeing these young guys come through. There’s a lot of good talent out there today. These kids with their cell phones, their hand-eye coordination is a lot better now than us growing up with Atari. They’re very skilled. What we’ve got to do now is get them off their cell phones while we’re at work.”
KEEPING ON KEEPING ON
Although his father continued to work, Brent took over the business in 1998. Eventually, Brandon joined the team as well, and while Jerry handled the paperwork and state inspections, Brent and Brandon divided up the rest of the work.
“Since we lost (Jerry), we’re really running wild,” Brent said. “You miss one guy that you through didn’t do very much, but he did enough. I told Brandon he’d better hurry up and have some kids because I’m not going to be here forever.”
Neither Brent nor Brandon wants to be the one under whom the family business closes, although Brent concedes that it could have been him,
“I always wanted to do something else,” he said of his younger days. “When I was young, I was into the welding field and a little bit of fabrication work,” he said. “Then I thought I wanted to be a professional race car driver. I did that a little while by myself, and I went out with my crew.”
Brent owned his own team, ran his own show, got his own sponsors. He and his sprint car team traveled, ran some races on both the Outlaws and the All-Stars circuits, but that life turned out to be a lot less glamourous than it appeared from a distance.
“It’s a pretty hard way to make a living; pretty risky,” he said. “I always said racing is the hardest business to run. If you can learn how to run a race team and profit from it, the rest of life is pretty easy.
“But the business part of it is tough. It’s hard to show a profit in racing, because you’re spending so much money, it’s insane. So you’ve got to cut corners and run it like everything else.”
Eventually, Brent left professional racing in the rearview mirror, got married and went to work with his father.
“This was a pretty consistent work area; you could make a living,” he said. “That’s what my dad always told me: ‘You might never get rich, but you’ll always make a living.’ ”
WHAT LIES AHEAD
Neither Brent nor Brandon likes the idea of being the Matus under whom the longtime family business comes to a close.
“You hear about that all the time — somebody leaves the business to their kid, and they run it into the ground,” Brandon said. “I don’t think I would do that. I have a pretty decent business ethic and attitude. I think I could keep it afloat if I had too.”
Still, he said, things aren’t getting any easier.
Right now, the shop is busier than ever, he went on. Part of that is due to the death of his grandfather, which has left only Brandon and Brent to run what previously was a three-person operation. He also believes that fewer people are wanting to work now, which increases the workload for businesses that remain open.
Moreover, cars themselves are changing.
“It’s a good trade,” he said, “but year by year, the vehicle manufacturers seem to push guys like us out. They just make the cars harder to work on; it’s all computerized. I would probably do it forever, but I don’t know if I’ll be allowed to do that (because of the advancing computerization).
“I guess we’ll just see what happens. I’m sure this place will be here as long as I’m here, but we may not always work on cars. We could get moer into the fabrication work or race car side of it. I’m not picky. I like doing hands-on things. As long as I’m busy, I’m happy.”
As for Brent, he may not work at the business until his dying day, but he’s not planning on going anywhere anytime soon.
“I could see myself working until I’m 80,” he said. “I don’t think I’ll work hard, but I can’t stand to just sit at home. I have to be on the move all the time. I could be in the racing game as a car owner or something like that.
“I enjoy coming in and doing odd jobs now, like the fabrication part and repairing something that nobody else can fix. We’re usually the last one to see something — when nobody else can fix it, it comes here.”
