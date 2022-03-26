+3 Matus Service marks 75th anniversary The Matus family is known for its success in racing.

Not many people can say they beat a three-time NASCAR champion on the race track.

One person who can is 28-year-old Brandon Matus of Wampum.

An oversized check from Sharon Speedway hangs on the wall of the shop at Matus Service, marking the night in 2012 that Matus earned $5,000 by edging Tony Stewart in an all-star race.

“Tony led the thing all the way up to one lap to go,” Brandon’s father, Brent recalled, “but Brandon passed him and beat him.”

The win certainly is a highlight of Brandon’s career. But Stewart isn’t the former star that Brandon really has his eyes on.

That would be his grandfather, Jerry Matus, a local sprint car legend who passed away last year. Jerry Matus’ racing career included three track championships at Lernerville Speedway in Sarver and at least one at Tri-City Raceway in Franklin.

Matus came within a single point of winning titles at each of the same tracks in 2021. He wore the crown of his sprint class at Tri-City, but ended up one-point shy at Lernerville.

“They inverted the pack,” Brent said of the year’s final points race at Lernerville. “They never do that, but this time they wanted to make it more thrilling for the fans, so they flipped the starting positions. He was supposed to start up front, but he ended up starting in the back.

“He still drove up there and almost passed the guy for the win.”

Although Brandon said he doesn’t go the track “to not win,” last year’s Lernerville finish, as well as 15 other runner-up finishes in championship standings, haven’t drained the fuel from his emotional tank.

“It would have been cool to win both (track crowns) the same year, because I don’t know if anyone has done that in a long time,” he said. “It just shows that we’re strong enough to do it, but you have to have a lot of things go your way – and I never do.”

Brent Matus also continues to race, and has claimed some impressive finishes of his own, including three runner-up finishes at Lernerville and one at Mercer Raceway Park.

Nowadays, though, the focus is primarily on Brandon, and the win over Stewart is a key reason why.

“That’s when me and my dad thought, ‘Maybe this kid’s got what it takes,’” Brent said, “So we’ve been concentrating on him a little bit. He gets the better equipment now.

“I still drive, but I had my day, so we feed him the better stuff, and I need the crew more for him down the road, so I’m just finishing out my career as much as I can with my sponsors, and we’re going to concentrate more on him and winning some championships.”

That focus may be tempered by some special events. The Matuses are planning an August trip to Knoxville, Iowa, for the Sprint Car Nationals and a potential chance for Brandon to take on another NASCAR champion: 2021 Cup Series winner Kyle Larson, who is also the defending Knoxville Nationals kingpin.

For now, though, Brandon has his sights set on wearing the Lernerville crown, just like his grandfather did on multiple occasions.

“I’m sure I will someday,” he said. “I’ve been trying it for 12 years now. This will be my 13th year. If we stick with running there weekly, I’m sure I can win another championship at either track. But I also like to bounce around and try different things. But I’m sure we’ll add that to the resume at some point.”