LIFE Lawrence County is an alternative to nursing home care that helps older adults maintain their health and independence at home.
A partnership of Heritage Valley Health System and Lutheran SeniorLife, LIFE (Living Independence for the elderly) provides comprehensive medical care, adult-day services and home care to qualified adults 55 and older.
The LIFE Lawrence County Day center is a “one-stop shop” location to receive primary medical care, physical therapy, meals, activities, personal care, socialization and more.
In-home care is also available and may include nursing, medication management, bathing, housekeeping, laundry, grocery shopping and other services based on need. LIFE also provides transportation for all medical appointments. LIFE has been serving Lawrence County residents since 2011.
The Center, in Union Township, is open for tours and taking applications for new enrollments. If you are interested in more information about LIFE, call us at (724) 657 8800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.