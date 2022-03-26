Keystone Specialty Co. has been in the DeJoseph family since it started in 1947.
The original owners were the DeJoseph brothers, Ernest, John, Alfred, and Arthur. The business was located on Croton Ave and was a wholesale general merchandise distributor for Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio.
It was relocated to 1029-31 S. Mill St. in 1957. Ernest DeJoseph took over sole ownership in 1961. In 1983 Ernest’s son Chris DeJoseph purchased the business. Under his ownership the business expanded from a wholesale distributor into New Castle’s first retail party store.
It was his idea to start the county wide holiday shops at local schools which remains today. Upon his passing in 2019 his daughter Valerie and grandson Christopher have taken over ownership of the business. In March of 2022 after 65 years on New Castles south side the business moved to 1905 Wilmington Rd in Neshannock.
The business continues to be the cities only retail party store. Keystone Specialty looks for continued growth each year in the party goods sales with the addition of new lines every year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.