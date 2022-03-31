Home Helpers Home Care has been providing in-home personal care and other non-medical services to seniors and disabled adults in Lawrence, Mercer and Butler Counties for nearly 13 years.
The personal care agency is owned and operated by John DeSanti, RN and Amy DeSanti, RN, two registered nurses with over 40 years of combined nursing experience. John & Amy started their business in 2009 after a very positive experience providing home care assistance for John’s mother, Lorraine. That experience opened their eyes to the many benefits of in-home care for seniors. “As nurses, we believe we bring a unique approach to the industry,” says John DeSanti, Home Helpers President and co-owner.
As of Jan. 1, the DeSanti’s have expanded their operation to Pittsburgh’s North Hills areas, serving the communities of Wexford, McCandless, Allison Park, Cranberry and the surrounding areas.
“We remain committed to the communities we serve”, notes John, “and we are ever so grateful for the support we receive in those communities. Recently, we were offered the opportunity to bring our brand of home care to additional localities and we are excited to do so.”
Home Helpers is always recruiting and hiring. “That is our biggest challenge today, finding additional competent staff to meet the ever-increasing demand for our services,” according to Amy DeSanti, co-owner. “We look for individuals who are mature, reliable and dedicated to helping others.” All staff are required to pass thorough background checks, drug screening, competency testing and annual education classes. “It definitely takes a special kind of person to care for others,” adds Amy.
Today’s elder population is determined to live in their own homes for as long as possible. Home Helpers is here to provide any necessary assistance that would make their lives easier. Services provided by Home Helpers include personal care, meal preparation, light housekeeping, laundry, errands, grocery shopping, companionship, and local transportation. “We offer a no-contract, very flexible service that is tailored to meet the client’s needs,” notes Amy DeSanti. “Our services can be scheduled from three hours per week to 24/7.”
Please contact the Home Helpers office at 1901 Wilmington Road for more information on services or employment opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.