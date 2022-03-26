Throughout the economic and job challenges of COVID-19, one industry remained in demand: in-home caregiving.
While older adults were isolating at home and in care communities during COVID-19, in-home caregiving services helped ensure that aging adults were safe and protected from the risks of isolation such as loneliness and malnutrition.
With more Lawrence County seniors and families seeking support, Home Instead in Wampum is looking to fill 50 permanent caregiver positions in the area.
The role is ideal for individuals seeking long-term job stability with a flexible schedule and supportive environment as well as continued opportunities for career growth.
Professional caregivers may serve as an extension of the healthcare system and play a critical role in keeping vulnerable Lawrence County seniors safe and healthy at home. In-home caregivers can help older adults and their families with such support as eating, dressing, bathing, toileting, transferring, continence, companionship, meal preparation, light housekeeping, medication reminders, hospice support, specialized senior care service and in-home care for chronic conditions.
The recent pandemic created a scarcity of jobs in many industries like retail and food services.
Not so for in-home caregiving, which has been going strong for quite some time.
The demand for home care has grown exponentially over the last several years and continues to grow as more seniors have isolated because of fear of contracting the coronavirus or other illnesses.
Home health and personal care aides who provide important personal care and companionship assistance represent one of the fastest growing job categories in the nation, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In fact, this job sector is projected to grow 33 percent in the 10-year period between 2020 and 2030, much faster than the average job growth, the Bureau reported.
Caregiving is simply doing things to enhance the quality of life for older adults to help keep them independent for as long as possible.
We like to say that it takes a special person to become a caregiver — not a special degree. It can be a rewarding career for individuals from every walk of life and age group.
“Caring for an older adult can be a fulfilling experience, and it is often an opportunity to give back to someone who has given so much,” said Dr. Lakelyn Hogan, gerontologist and caregiver advocate at Home Instead.
Home Instead’s CAREGiver of the Year award program recognizes those that demonstrate exceptional dedication to the seniors they serve. In December, Sally Ely of Grove City, PA, was named the 2021 CAREGiver of the Year for Lawrence and Mercer Counties.
Having the chance to serve seniors in your community, while earning an income as a Home Instead CAREGiver, is a job opportunity like no other — even if you have never worked in the industry before.
In addition to top pay and benefits, Home Instead’s comprehensive, world-class training program can help individuals transfer skills from other jobs in hospitality, food services or retail, to become a professional caregiver.
Recent retirees looking to embark on a meaningful second career can make fantastic CAREGivers as well.
For more information about career opportunities at Home Instead, training and benefits, or to apply for a caregiving position, visit www.Homeinstead.com/580 or call (724) 535-6101.
